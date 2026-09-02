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Home > Hollywood > Hogwarts reopens! 'Harry Potter' trailer explores Sorting Ceremony, Quidditch, Philosopher's Stone and more

Hogwarts reopens! 'Harry Potter' trailer explores Sorting Ceremony, Quidditch, Philosopher's Stone and more

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/happy-and-proud-i-could-call-action-and-cut-on-a-legend-kunal-kemmu-on-directing-mother-in-law-sharmila-tagore-in-vibe20260902212653"> <p class="title">"Happy and proud I could call 'action' and 'cut' on a legend": Kunal Kemmu on directing mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore in 'VIBE'</p> <a>

"Happy and proud I could call 'action' and 'cut' on a legend": Kunal Kemmu on directing mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore in 'VIBE'

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Last updated: September 2, 2026 22:07:11 IST

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Hogwarts reopens! 'Harry Potter' trailer explores Sorting Ceremony, Quidditch, Philosopher's Stone and more

Los Angeles [US], September 2 (ANI): The gates of Hogwarts have finally reopened! The first official trailer for the much-awaited ‘Harry Potter’ series has finally been unveiled, bringing audiences back to a mesmerising new chapter of wizardry and dark arts.

The 2-minute-37-second-long trailer opens with the arrival of students at Hogwarts, with Professor McGonagall taking students inside the main hall. The clip cuts to first glimpses of Harry, Ron, and Hermione on the train to Hogwarts.

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The trailer also features the iconic house-allotting scene from the Sorting Ceremony.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Harry Potter (@harrypotter)

Harry goes on to meet the Hogwarts staff, including Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, and Hagrid, while also attending his magical classes on herbology and potions. He also tries the high-flying sport of Quidditch.

The trailer also explores the mystery of the Philosopher’s Stone, aka the Sorcerer’s Stone, putting the trio in front of the infamous mountain troll in the bathroom.

As per the official description for the season, “There is nothing special about Harry Potter – or so his Aunt Petunia tells him. But when a mysterious letter of admission to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry arrives, it opens the door to a hidden world of magic, friendship and adventure. Yet behind Hogwarts’ enchanted walls lie dark secrets. Harry must find the courage to prove himself against the darkest wizard of all.”

The show features Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, among others. 

Based on JK Rowling’s beloved books, the series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. 

Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Bronte Film and TV and Warner Bros Television. 

It will debut on December 25 on HBO. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 2, 2026 10:07 PM IST
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Tags: dark-artsdumbledoreHarry Potterhogwarts-trailerprofessor-mcgonagallsnapesorting-ceremonywizardry

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Hogwarts reopens! 'Harry Potter' trailer explores Sorting Ceremony, Quidditch, Philosopher's Stone and more

Hogwarts reopens! 'Harry Potter' trailer explores Sorting Ceremony, Quidditch, Philosopher's Stone and more

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Hogwarts reopens! 'Harry Potter' trailer explores Sorting Ceremony, Quidditch, Philosopher's Stone and more

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Hogwarts reopens! 'Harry Potter' trailer explores Sorting Ceremony, Quidditch, Philosopher's Stone and more
Hogwarts reopens! 'Harry Potter' trailer explores Sorting Ceremony, Quidditch, Philosopher's Stone and more
Hogwarts reopens! 'Harry Potter' trailer explores Sorting Ceremony, Quidditch, Philosopher's Stone and more
Hogwarts reopens! 'Harry Potter' trailer explores Sorting Ceremony, Quidditch, Philosopher's Stone and more

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