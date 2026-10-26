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Home > Hollywood > Amanda Seyfried explains why she turned down 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Amanda Seyfried explains why she turned down 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/everyone-else-can-go-fk-themselves-vijay-deverakonda-breaks-silence-on-backlash-over-his-koffee-with-karan-episode-with-rashmika16020261026154840"> <p class="title">"...everyone else can go f**k themselves": Vijay Deverakonda breaks silence on backlash over his 'Koffee With Karan' episode with Rashmika</p> <a>

"...everyone else can go f**k themselves": Vijay Deverakonda breaks silence on backlash over his 'Koffee With Karan' episode with Rashmika

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Last updated: October 26, 2026 15:50:12 IST

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Amanda Seyfried explains why she turned down 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Oscar-nominated actress Amanda Seyfried has shed light on her decision to turn down the major Marvel role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, revealing that the choice came down to protecting her personal life and career choices. 

In a recent Q and A with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, as cited by People magazine, Seyfried explained that passing on the blockbuster franchise character, which was ultimately played by Zoe Saldana, felt clear-cut at the time. 

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“I think turning down Guardians of the Galaxy was just so obvious to me at the time,” Seyfried said, adding, “I’m like, ‘This is not going to be a hit. The tree and the raccoon are talking to each other. And also they’re all in space.’ And I was just like, ‘This will ruin my career if this is bad. And there’s a high chance that this could be bad.” 

Despite the massive success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film franchise over the past decade, Seyfried noted she has no regrets about declining the part. 

“I mean, obviously I was wrong. But I still don’t take back that decision. I made it for myself. I made it for my family that I knew I wanted to have,” she shared, adding, “And I just don’t want to spend all the time in the makeup trailer. I just can’t sit still anyway. I really don’t like stunts, and I don’t like heights, and I don’t like pretending the entire world. I need something to hold on to.” 

Zoe Saldana went on to portray the green-skinned alien assassin across multiple films, including Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022), as well as Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2026 3:50 PM IST
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Amanda Seyfried explains why she turned down 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

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Amanda Seyfried explains why she turned down 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

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Amanda Seyfried explains why she turned down 'Guardians of the Galaxy'
Amanda Seyfried explains why she turned down 'Guardians of the Galaxy'
Amanda Seyfried explains why she turned down 'Guardians of the Galaxy'
Amanda Seyfried explains why she turned down 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

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