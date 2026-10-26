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Home > Hollywood > Eric Bauza, voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, dies at 46 

Eric Bauza, voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, dies at 46 

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Nayanthara joins Rajinikanth’s ‘Dharman’, reunites with superstar after five years

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Last updated: October 26, 2026 11:37:12 IST

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Eric Bauza, voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, dies at 46 

Los Angeles [US], October 26 (ANI): Emmy Award-winning voice actor Eric Bauza, best known for voicing popular Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, has died at the age of 46.

Bauza died on Sunday at his home due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Variety said. 

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His family announced his death through a statement shared on his Instagram account on Sunday. They said the actor had passed away suddenly and added that more details would be shared later.

“Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly,” the statement read as as per the publication. 

Bauza had a long career in animation and lent his voice to several well-known cartoon characters, including Tweety, Elmer Fudd, Foghorn Leghorn, Porky Pig and Road Runner. He also worked on films such as Space Jam: A New Legacy and the upcoming Coyote vs. Acme.

The actor had more than 400 acting credits to his name. He began his career in 2001 with the animated series The Ripping Friends and later worked on shows such as Avatar: The Last Airbender, Chowder, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Ben 10 Omniverse and Rick and Morty.

According to Variety, Bauza received five Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work on Looney Tunes Cartoons, Muppet Babies and The Adventures of Puss in Boots. He also won three Children’s and Family Emmy Awards for his work on Teen Titans Go!, Bugs Bunny Builders and Looney Tunes Cartoons.

At the time of his death, Bauza was working on two projects, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, in which he was set to voice Daffy Duck, and The Dragon Masters, in which he was set to voice the Shogun King.

Chris DeFaria, producer of Coyote vs. Acme, remembered Bauza for his dedication to animation and the impact he had on the film. Speaking to Variety, DeFaria said the actor brought talent, enthusiasm and a love for his work.

“He embodied everything we wanted from this film, including the major theme of the movie that a little guy can make a difference in this world,” DeFaria told Variety. 

Warner Bros. Television Group and US Networks Chairman Channing Dungey also paid tribute to the actor, remembering him for bringing joy to audiences around the world.

“Eric Bauza was a unique voice talent who brought joy and laughter to millions around the world. During his 15 years at Warner Bros. Animation, he was the voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck among countless other characters,” Dungey said in a statement as per the publication. 

Born on December 7, 1979, in Scarborough, Toronto, Bauza began his career in animation as a character designer at a Hollywood production studio before becoming one of the industry’s well-known voice actors. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2026 11:37 AM IST
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Eric Bauza, voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, dies at 46 

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Eric Bauza, voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, dies at 46 

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Eric Bauza, voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, dies at 46 
Eric Bauza, voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, dies at 46 
Eric Bauza, voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, dies at 46 
Eric Bauza, voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, dies at 46 

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