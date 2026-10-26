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Home > Hollywood > Here's why Holland Taylor refused to renew her 'Two and a Half Men' contract

Here's why Holland Taylor refused to renew her 'Two and a Half Men' contract

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/amanda-seyfried-explains-why-she-turned-down-guardians-of-the-galaxy20261026153915"> <p class="title">Amanda Seyfried explains why she turned down 'Guardians of the Galaxy'</p> <a>

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Last updated: October 26, 2026 16:32:11 IST

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Here's why Holland Taylor refused to renew her 'Two and a Half Men' contract

Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): Veteran actress Holland Taylor has opened up about her departure from a full-time contract on the hit CBS sitcom ‘Two and a Half Men’, revealing that she chose to let her agreement lapse after Season 6 because she no longer wanted to be tied down by a long-term deal and faced a stalemate over compensation.

Best known for playing Evelyn Harper, the overbearing mother to characters played by Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer, Taylor recently discussed her exit on the Alchemy with Anthony Mason podcast.

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Reflecting on the conclusion of her initial six-year contract, Taylor explained, “When the six years were up, I said, ‘I don’t want to be on a contract anymore, but I will visit the show occasionally if you want,’” as cited by Deadline.

Despite her four Emmy nominations for the role, Taylor noted that the network’s financial offers did not reflect her contributions or the show’s massive financial success, which famously saw star Charlie Sheen pull in a reported USD 1.8 million per episode during his tenure.

“In fact, they were astonished because when your contract runs out is when people usually back up the Brink’s truck,” Taylor recalled, adding, “And they never paid me very well on that show. I was paid on that show what I had made on a series like eight years before or something,” as cited by Deadline.

When negotiations stalled over pay increases, Taylor stood her ground. “They said, ‘We can’t pay you any more money.’ First of all, I said, ‘You could actually pay me the cost of this building, but don’t bother because I don’t want to continue on under contract.’”

While others on the series secured substantial salary bumps, noting that co-star Jon Cryer “quadrupled his salary or something like that”, Taylor ultimately opted for the freedom of guest appearances rather than extending her full-time commitment.

“I loved a lot about that show,” she added, “but they were not full of courtesies.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2026 4:32 PM IST
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Here's why Holland Taylor refused to renew her 'Two and a Half Men' contract

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Here's why Holland Taylor refused to renew her 'Two and a Half Men' contract
Here's why Holland Taylor refused to renew her 'Two and a Half Men' contract
Here's why Holland Taylor refused to renew her 'Two and a Half Men' contract
Here's why Holland Taylor refused to renew her 'Two and a Half Men' contract

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