‘The Witcher’ star Freya Allan to lead Joachim Rønning’s upcoming horror film ‘System’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > ‘The Witcher’ star Freya Allan to lead Joachim Rønning’s upcoming horror film ‘System’

‘The Witcher’ star Freya Allan to lead Joachim Rønning’s upcoming horror film ‘System’

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/namit-malhotaras-ramayana-to-open-brics-segment-at-iffi-202620261113230306"> <p class="title">Namit Malhotara's 'Ramayana' to open BRICS segment at IFFI 2026</p> <a>

Namit Malhotara's 'Ramayana' to open BRICS segment at IFFI 2026

Written By:
Last updated: November 13, 2026 23:05:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘The Witcher’ star Freya Allan to lead Joachim Rønning’s upcoming horror film ‘System’

London [UK], November 13 (ANI): Actress Freya Allan, best known for her roles in Netflix’s global hit series ‘The Witcher’ and ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’, is set to headline the upcoming horror film “System”, directed by Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Rønning, according to Variety.

According to Variety, production on the film is currently underway at abandoned underground stations and tunnels beneath London. While plot details remain under wraps, Allan will be joined by Denzel Baidoo, known for “Last Swim”, and Felix Edwards, who appeared in “MobLand”, in supporting roles.

You Might Be Interested In

Rønning, who gained recognition with the film “Kon-Tiki”, will serve as the writer, director and producer of “System” through his production banner The Saga Company. He has co-written the screenplay with his brother, Andreas Rønning.

The filmmaker is also known for directing major franchise projects, including “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and the recently released “Tron: Ares”, according to Variety.

The film’s production team includes Roy Lee, known for “Weapons”, “It” and “The Ring”, and Steven Schneider, whose credits include “Paranormal Activity”, “Insidious” and “Pet Sematary”. Both will produce the project under the Spooky Pictures banner.

Stewart le Maréchal and Anna Mohr-Pietsch will produce for MetFilm, while Image Nation Studios CEO Ben Ross, Spooky Pictures’ Rami Yasin and Andreas Rønning will serve as executive producers.

The project is part of the partnership between Spooky Pictures and Image Nation Studios, which has backed several genre-focused productions, including “Late Night with the Devil”, Charlie Polinger’s “The Plague”, “Hokum”, starring Adam Scott, Casey Affleck’s “Company” and Guy Nattiv’s “The Liberation”, according to Variety.

Allan is widely recognised for portraying Ciri in Netflix’s fantasy series “The Witcher”. Her performance earned her two Saturn Award nominations. She is expected to reprise the role in the show’s fifth and final season, which is anticipated to premiere in late 2027, according to Variety.

The actress recently completed filming Nick Hamm’s “Black Palace” for Tempo Productions.

She also starred in Wes Ball’s “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”, the fourth instalment in the rebooted “Planet of the Apes” franchise. Her performance in the film earned her a place on Variety’s 2024 Power of Young Hollywood Impact Report.

With “System”, Allan is set to take on another major screen project, joining an experienced creative team for a horror film being shot against the atmospheric backdrop of London’s abandoned underground railway network, according to Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 13, 2026 11:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: denzel-baidoofreya-allanhorror-filmkingdom-of-the-planet-of-the-apeslondonnetflixsystemthe-witchertunnels

RELATED News

Taylor Swift set to return to CMA Awards stage as performer after 13 years

“I had realisation, I was problem”: Robert Downey Jr. on embracing villain Victor Von Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

'Bojack Horseman', 'Triptank' director Michael John Roberts passes away at 46

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman join writing credits for Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Zac Affleck says he ‘deeply regrets’ behaviour towards estranged wife Jen, takes "full responsibility" after divorce filing

LATEST NEWS

Exclusive-Brookfield, CPPIB consortium enters next round in Uniper sales process, sources say

Five gold medals awarded on final day of Youth Olympics

UPDATE 1-Freighter collides with cruise ship in New Orleans, passengers in the water

Exclusive-Investors flock to Anthropic IPO but question durability of AI lead

US grounds flights nationwide after air traffic control communications outage

Five gold medals awarded on final day of Youth Olympics

Reuters WeekAhead/Tuesday

Nvidia approaches Arm CEO Haas as employees seek Huang's return, media reports say

Nvidia results, Anthropic IPO pose tests for tumultuous AI trade

Fritz and Tirante set up Stockholm final

‘The Witcher’ star Freya Allan to lead Joachim Rønning’s upcoming horror film ‘System’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘The Witcher’ star Freya Allan to lead Joachim Rønning’s upcoming horror film ‘System’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘The Witcher’ star Freya Allan to lead Joachim Rønning’s upcoming horror film ‘System’
‘The Witcher’ star Freya Allan to lead Joachim Rønning’s upcoming horror film ‘System’
‘The Witcher’ star Freya Allan to lead Joachim Rønning’s upcoming horror film ‘System’
‘The Witcher’ star Freya Allan to lead Joachim Rønning’s upcoming horror film ‘System’

QUICK LINKS