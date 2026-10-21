LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > 'Michael' rejected from Musical/Comedy Golden Globes category

'Michael' rejected from Musical/Comedy Golden Globes category

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/priyanka-chopra-gives-a-glimpse-of-her-dussehra-celebrations-at-her-la-home-daughter-maltie-wears-jai-mata-di-chunri16020261021082933"> <p class="title">Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her Dussehra celebrations at her LA home; daughter Maltie wears 'Jai Mata Di' chunri</p> <a>

Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her Dussehra celebrations at her LA home; daughter Maltie wears 'Jai Mata Di' chunri

Written By:
Last updated: October 21, 2026 09:01:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

'Michael' rejected from Musical/Comedy Golden Globes category

Los Angeles [US], October 21 (ANI): If you were thinking Michael could sweep the upcoming Golden Globes because of its music, you might be disappointed.

The Golden Globes’ awards committee has rejected Lionsgate’s bid to have its blockbuster Michael Jackson biopic compete in the Musical or Comedy category at the 2027 ceremony, as per Variety. 

You Might Be Interested In

News of the decision was first reported by Gold Derby.

The Golden Globes’ decision means the film, starring Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, is currently slated for the drama categories where it would compete for one of the six available slots against Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” Los Javis’ “La Bola Negra” and more. The supporting actor and actress categories do not separate by genre, so this has no effect on his co-stars Colman Domingo and Nia Long.

Lionsgate can appeal the ruling ahead of the Oct. 31 submission deadline. If the studio moves forward, the organization’s awards committee would evaluate the appeal. According to the Golden Globes rules, it states: “A musical can be a comedy or a drama in which songs are used in addition to spoken dialogue to further the plot.”

Meanwhile, the sequel to ‘Michael’ is already in development. Actor Miles Teller, who played Michael’s lawyer-manager John Branca in the first film, confirmed in May that a follow-up was being planned.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, ‘Michael’ follows Michael Jackson’s rise to fame, further covering his involvement in the Jackson 5 band with his brothers in the 1960s to his ‘Bad’ tour in the late 1980s.

Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, portrays the lead role as the pop icon, while Juliano Valdi stepped in as younger Michael Jackson. Both of them made their film debuts with ‘Michael’.Colman Domingo and Nia Long were seen as parents Joe and Katherine. The film was released in April 2026. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2026 9:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cinemafilmsGolden Globeshollywoodmichael

RELATED News

Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Sahara Ray dies at 34, months after welcoming daughter

"I want it to work out": Prince Harry says he wants to "reconcile" with King Charles, Prince William

Michael Douglas Wanted His ‘Ant-Man’ character killed off, says Marvel “wouldn’t let” him quit

Camila Mendes returns for 'Upgraded' sequel on Prime Video

Rakesh Bedi, Renuka Shahane call firing incident involving Tiger Shroff "unfortunate", "scary"

LATEST NEWS

Exclusive-Blackstone, Warburg explore IntraFi sale at over $10 billion, sources say

GYMNASTICS: Japan late charge seals third straight world team crown, Russia claims silver

UPDATE 11-NHL Results

Netflix co-CEO Sarandos says 'we could do better' after weak forecast

Netflix co-CEO Sarandos says 'we could do better' after weak forecast

Analysis-Bond selloff revives debate about euro zone banks' 'doom loop'

LeBron James' new-look 76ers ruin Knicks' season-opening celebration

UPDATE 10-NHL Results

India's Jio IPO opens for public bids in record $3.2 billion sale

Oil rises on Middle East supply fears, US inventory drawdowns

'Michael' rejected from Musical/Comedy Golden Globes category

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'Michael' rejected from Musical/Comedy Golden Globes category

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'Michael' rejected from Musical/Comedy Golden Globes category
'Michael' rejected from Musical/Comedy Golden Globes category
'Michael' rejected from Musical/Comedy Golden Globes category
'Michael' rejected from Musical/Comedy Golden Globes category

QUICK LINKS