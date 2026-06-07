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Home > Hollywood > Morgan Wallen addresses "nonsense" rumours after cancelling Pittsburgh concert amid weather concerns

Morgan Wallen addresses "nonsense" rumours after cancelling Pittsburgh concert amid weather concerns

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/maharashtra-cm-devendra-fadnavis-nitin-gadkari-sing-at-khasdar-krida-mahotsav-closing-ceremony20260607182451"> <p class="title">Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Nitin Gadkari sing at 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav' closing ceremony</p> <a>

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Nitin Gadkari sing at 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav' closing ceremony

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 7, 2026 20:15:11 IST

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Morgan Wallen addresses "nonsense" rumours after cancelling Pittsburgh concert amid weather concerns

Los Angeles [US], June 7 (ANI): Country music star Morgan Wallen has responded to speculation surrounding the abrupt cancellation of his Pittsburgh concert, dismissing circulating rumours as “nonsense” and insisting that safety concerns prompted the decision, according to Page Six.

In a video shared on his Instagram Stories, Wallen explained that his team advised him to cancel the second Pittsburgh stop of his Still The Problem Tour after consulting local officials about severe weather conditions.

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“This morning, my team walked on the bus and told me they had been consulting with local officials and that I should cancel my show in Pittsburgh tonight and I said, ‘Why?'” Wallen recalled.

“They said that there was going to be strong winds in the area, and I said, ‘OK.’ So, that is what I did in that moment, and I trusted my team,” he added.

The singer acknowledged that the severe weather had not yet reached Pittsburgh at the time but noted that nearby areas in Pennsylvania had already experienced strong winds.

“The truth of the matter is, I have a large stage that, in those conditions, could become fatal to a lot of folks around it. So, I did the best I could with the information I had in that moment,” Wallen said, according to Page Six.

Addressing criticism and speculation that followed the cancellation, he stated, “I’ve been seeing a lot of nonsense about me that is simply not true, and I just wanted to clear the air.”

“I think my true fans know that that’s not how I operate in general, but I had to say it,” he added, according to Page Six.

Earlier on Saturday, Wallen announced the cancellation in a statement, saying, “After talking with local officials and my team, there is no choice but to cancel tonight’s show due to severe adverse weather conditions expected throughout the rest of the day and night.”

“Safety for my fans and crew is the highest priority,” he wrote, adding that ticket holders would receive refunds through their original point of purchase.

The cancellation drew criticism from some fans and local commentators after weather conditions reportedly improved later in the day.

KDKA Radio’s Marty Griffin claimed on social media that stadium officials were upset over the decision, while Pittsburgh-based editor Mike J. Asti suggested the cancellation could affect Wallen’s future relationship with the city, according to Page Six.

The controversy comes just days after Wallen made headlines during a concert in Denver on May 29. During a performance of his hit song “Sand in My Boots,” the singer appeared frustrated after a piano malfunction. Following the performance, he walked over to the upright piano, shoved it, flipped it and damaged the instrument on stage, according to Page Six.

Wallen is currently touring across the United States as part of his Still The Problem Tour. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 7, 2026 8:15 PM IST
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Tags: concert-cancellationlocal-officialsmorgan-wallenpittsburgh-showsafety-concernssevere-weatherstrong-winds

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Morgan Wallen addresses "nonsense" rumours after cancelling Pittsburgh concert amid weather concerns

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Morgan Wallen addresses "nonsense" rumours after cancelling Pittsburgh concert amid weather concerns

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Morgan Wallen addresses "nonsense" rumours after cancelling Pittsburgh concert amid weather concerns
Morgan Wallen addresses "nonsense" rumours after cancelling Pittsburgh concert amid weather concerns
Morgan Wallen addresses "nonsense" rumours after cancelling Pittsburgh concert amid weather concerns
Morgan Wallen addresses "nonsense" rumours after cancelling Pittsburgh concert amid weather concerns

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