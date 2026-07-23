Miles Morales set to swing into live-action MCU, says Kevin Feige

Los Angeles [US], July 23 (ANI): Fans may soon find Miles Morales, the beloved protagonist of the animated “Spider-Verse” films, swinging by the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Morales is set to make his live-action debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

In an interview with ‘Deadline’, Feige indicated that the studio intends to introduce Spider-Man’s Black alter ego in a live-action appearance in a future film; however, only after he is done with saving the world in the Sony Pictures’ animated trilogy.

The final film in the animated franchise, ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’, is set to hit theatres on June 18, 2027.

“The good news is, Sony has the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse series, which are very popular and excellent, and Beyond the Spider-Verse is coming out next year. But yes, we definitely have plans for a live-action Miles, and I think a live-action Spider-Man movie has this destiny: to add Miles sometime after the Spider-Verse series ends,” Feige said in a recent interview to ‘Deadline’.

Following Morales’ big-screen debut in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, the character appeared in 2023’s ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’. Shameik Moore reprises his voice role as the Marvel web-slinger in the upcoming film.

It will show Miles trapped in an alternate universe and on the run while trying to save his family.

Referring to Tom Holland starrer ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, when Jamie Foxx’s Electro teased, “Somewhere there’s bound to be a Black Spider-Man”, Feige further continued, “Audiences around the world were thrilled because they knew it might be a hint at Spider-Man Miles.”

“We’ve been thinking and discussing more Spider-Man adventures, regardless of agreements or contracts. My production partner, Amy Pascal, is already working on it, and we’ve had in-depth discussions about what the next two, three, four, and five Spider-Man movies might be about,” he added.

In the meantime, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is also returning for the much-awaited ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, which is set to hit theatres on July 31. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)