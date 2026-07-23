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Home > Hollywood > Keanu Reeves, Patrick Swayze starrer 'Point Break' set for big-screen return to celebrate 35th anniversary

Keanu Reeves, Patrick Swayze starrer 'Point Break' set for big-screen return to celebrate 35th anniversary

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/tamil-nadu-ministers-serve-biryani-distribute-saplings-as-fans-celebrate-release-of-cm-vijays-final-film-jana-nayagan-in-kanchipuram20260723155006"> <p class="title">Tamil Nadu Ministers serve biryani, distribute saplings as fans celebrate release of CM Vijay's final film 'Jana Nayagan' in Kanchipuram</p> <a>

Tamil Nadu Ministers serve biryani, distribute saplings as fans celebrate release of CM Vijay's final film 'Jana Nayagan' in Kanchipuram

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Last updated: July 23, 2026 15:59:11 IST

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Keanu Reeves, Patrick Swayze starrer 'Point Break' set for big-screen return to celebrate 35th anniversary

Los Angeles [US], July 23 (ANI): Hollywood stars Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze are set to make a return to the big screen, celebrating the 35th anniversary of their 1991 action-thriller ‘Point Break’.

As per Variety, a new 4K restoration of ‘Point Break’ will be released by Resurgence Media Group, Saga Arts and Fathom Entertainment. It will hit theatres on August 16 and 19.

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Surfer Matt Archbold will present an exclusive introduction ahead of the film.

Released in 1991, ‘Point Break’ follows the story of “a gang of bank robbers who call themselves the Ex-Presidents and commit their crimes while wearing masks of Reagan, Carter, Nixon and Johnson. The FBI believes that the members of the gang could be surfers and sends young agent Johnny Utah (Reeves) undercover at the beach to mix with the surfers and gather information. As he is drawn deeper into the world of charismatic surfer Bodhi (Swayze) and his thrill-seeking crew, Utah must decide where his loyalties lie,” as quoted by Variety.

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, the film’s cast also features Gary Busey, Lori Petty, John C McGinley, James LeGros, and Anthony Kiedis.

Speaking on the re-release, Shannah Miller, the vice president of marketing at Fathom Entertainment, said, “Few films have built a following as loyal as ‘Point Break’s. Thirty-five years after it first hit theatres, this newly restored 4K version gives that devoted following exactly what they’ve been asking for: Bodhi, Johnny Utah and those legendary surfing and skydiving sequences, back where they belong on the big screen.”

Tickets for the 35th anniversary special release of ‘Point Break’ are available now online and at participating theatre box offices. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 23, 2026 3:59 PM IST
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Tags: 35th-anniversaryFathom Entertainmentfilm-anniversaryhollywoodkeanu reevespatrick-swayzepoint-break

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Keanu Reeves, Patrick Swayze starrer 'Point Break' set for big-screen return to celebrate 35th anniversary

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Keanu Reeves, Patrick Swayze starrer 'Point Break' set for big-screen return to celebrate 35th anniversary
Keanu Reeves, Patrick Swayze starrer 'Point Break' set for big-screen return to celebrate 35th anniversary
Keanu Reeves, Patrick Swayze starrer 'Point Break' set for big-screen return to celebrate 35th anniversary
Keanu Reeves, Patrick Swayze starrer 'Point Break' set for big-screen return to celebrate 35th anniversary

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