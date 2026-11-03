"My body's too messed up": John Goodman opens up about adjusting to life after 200-pound weight loss

Washington DC [US], November 3 (ANI): Actor John Goodman has opened up about the physical and emotional adjustments following his 200-pound weight loss, admitting that he is still getting used to his changed appearance and that the transformation has left his body with some lasting effects, according to E! News.

The 74-year-old actor, known for ‘Roseanne’ and ‘The Righteous Gemstones’, revealed that he even turned down a nude scene in the HBO comedy ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ because he was uncomfortable with how his body might look on camera after losing so much weight.

Speaking on the November 2 episode of the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, Goodman recalled how he initially expressed concerns about appearing nude in the series, which ran for four seasons from 2019 to 2025.

“I thought I was going to have to be naked in it and I said, ‘I don’t know. My body’s too messed up losing all this weight,'” he said, adding that he and the crew eventually worked out a way to complete the scene, as per the outlet.

The actor also spoke about adjusting to his new appearance, saying that even his face sometimes looks unfamiliar to him.

“I’m still trying to get used to my face,” he said. “It’s weird. I think of myself as one way and then I look at myself, ‘Oh, wow!'”

“It’s strange. It’s fun to get used to. There’s a lot of stuff I’m getting used to,” he added.

Reflecting on his life before the transformation, Goodman wondered whether his struggles with weight had affected his professional journey, describing his past behaviour as a possible form of “self-sabotage”.

“I was working enough as I was,” he said. “I wasn’t crazy about it, but I wonder if I probably sabotaged myself.”

Goodman has previously spoken candidly about his long struggle with weight. In an interview with The New Yorker published on October 18, the actor recalled how his eating habits remained unhealthy even after he stopped drinking alcohol in 2007.

He described himself as “eating alcoholically” during that period and said his weight had reached “almost 400 pounds” at its highest.

“I’d lose 60 pounds in a summer, gain it all back. 70 pounds, 80 pounds,” Goodman recalled, adding that the repeated cycle of losing and regaining weight eventually became exhausting.

The actor eventually lost around 200 pounds after undergoing stomach surgery. However, he said the transformation also brought some physical challenges, including anaemia and increased sensitivity to cold.

“I also turned anemic and lost a layer of fat under my skin, and I’m cold all the time,” he said, according to E! News.

Goodman, who is married to Anna Beth Goodman, is now focusing on improving his physical strength, balance and overall fitness as he adjusts to the changes.

“Basically, building up the core, balance, strength training, stuff like that, so I don’t fall down,” he said.

He also recalled suffering a fall shortly after returning to London following a Christmas break, which resulted in a fractured hip.

“I came down parallel to the ground, on my hip, and fractured it,” he said, as per the outlet.

The actor is now concentrating on building strength and maintaining his health as he continues to adapt to life following his dramatic weight-loss transformation. (ANI)

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