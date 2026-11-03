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Home > Hollywood > Neve Campbell confirms 'Scream 8' return, keeps plot details under wraps

Neve Campbell confirms 'Scream 8' return, keeps plot details under wraps

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/jack-lowden-says-james-bond-speculation-is-very-flattering-refuses-to-add-to-rumours20261103092616"> <p class="title">Jack Lowden says James Bond speculation is "very flattering", refuses to add to rumours</p> <a>

Jack Lowden says James Bond speculation is "very flattering", refuses to add to rumours

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Last updated: November 3, 2026 10:02:12 IST

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Neve Campbell confirms 'Scream 8' return, keeps plot details under wraps

Washington DC, November 3 (ANI): Actress Neve Campbell has confirmed that she will reprise her iconic role as Sidney Prescott in the upcoming horror film ‘Scream 8’, marking her return to the franchise after surviving another encounter with the Ghostface killers in ‘Scream 7’, according to Variety.

Campbell confirmed her involvement during an interview with the Associated Press on Monday while promoting her role in the Netflix series ‘Black Doves’.

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Listing the upcoming projects she is associated with, the actress mentioned the next instalment of the long-running meta-horror franchise. 

“‘Scream 8.’ That’s in the pipeline as well,” Campbell said.

When asked about further details regarding the film and what Sidney Prescott might face this time, the actress declined to reveal anything about the storyline.

“You know I can’t tell you anything about Scream 8,” she said, laughing, before adding, “I’ll be in it.”

Campbell’s return comes after ‘Scream 7’ emerged as a major box-office success in 2025, recording the biggest opening in the franchise’s history with USD 97.2 million worldwide. The film eventually became the highest-grossing instalment in the series, earning USD 208 million worldwide against a reported production budget of USD 45 million, according to Variety.

Following the film’s commercial success, Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures, which distributes the franchise, quickly began developing ‘Scream 8’.

Campbell has appeared in six of the seven ‘Scream’ films, portraying Sidney Prescott, one of the franchise’s central characters. However, she did not feature in the 2023 instalment, ‘Scream 6’, following a contract dispute.

The actress returned for ‘Scream 7’ after reportedly receiving a USD 7 million salary to reprise her role.

Speaking about her decision not to return for the sixth film during an appearance on ‘CBS Mornings’, Campbell had said that she “didn’t think I could live with myself” if she accepted the offer, believing that her value to the franchise was greater than what had been offered.

“I just didn’t feel right.. For me, I needed to make that choice,” she had said, according to Variety.

In 2022, Campbell had also explained her decision in an interview with Variety, saying, “The offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

With Campbell confirming her involvement, Sidney Prescott is set to return once again in ‘Scream 8’, although details about the film’s storyline and her character’s next encounter with Ghostface remain under wraps, according to Variety.  (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 3, 2026 10:02 AM IST
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Tags: film-storylineghostface-killershorror-filmneve-campbellscream-8scream-franchisesidney-prescott

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Neve Campbell confirms 'Scream 8' return, keeps plot details under wraps

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Neve Campbell confirms 'Scream 8' return, keeps plot details under wraps
Neve Campbell confirms 'Scream 8' return, keeps plot details under wraps
Neve Campbell confirms 'Scream 8' return, keeps plot details under wraps
Neve Campbell confirms 'Scream 8' return, keeps plot details under wraps

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