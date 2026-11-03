Jack Lowden says James Bond speculation is "very flattering", refuses to add to rumours

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Jack Lowden says James Bond speculation is "very flattering", refuses to add to rumours

Jack Lowden says James Bond speculation is "very flattering", refuses to add to rumours

Jack Lowden says James Bond speculation is "very flattering", refuses to add to rumours
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

Written By:
Last updated: November 3, 2026 09:33:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jack Lowden says James Bond speculation is "very flattering", refuses to add to rumours

Washington DC [US], November 3 (ANI): Actor Jack Lowden has addressed speculation surrounding his possible casting as the next James Bond, saying that the attention is “all very flattering” but maintaining that he does not wish to add to the ongoing discussions about the coveted 007 role, according to People.

The ‘Slow Horses’ star, 36, spoke about the rumours in an interview. While he neither confirmed nor denied the reports, Lowden acknowledged that being considered for the iconic role was flattering.

You Might Be Interested In

“It’s all very flattering,” he told the publication, which noted that the actor appeared visibly unsettled when questioned about the upcoming Denis Villeneuve-directed Bond film.

“It’s nice to be mentioned, for any role, and I’m just not really going to add to the noise,” he added.

Lowden also responded to comments made by his ‘Slow Horses’ co-star Gary Oldman, who had suggested in a September interview that the actor was among those being considered for the role.

During an appearance on Canada’s ‘The Morning Show’, Oldman, 68, had said that the casting decision had already been made, although an official announcement was still awaited, according to People.

“We’re going to find out pretty soon, aren’t we?” Oldman said at the time. “Because they have picked [the next Bond]. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack.”

Reacting to his co-star’s remarks, Lowden said he appreciated the support but was not reading too much into the prediction.

“It’s very nice, and Gary’s a sweetheart. It’s particularly lovely, coming from someone like him. But I don’t really listen to it,” he said.

Lowden’s name has been circulating among potential contenders to succeed Daniel Craig, who portrayed the legendary British secret agent in five films, beginning with 2006’s ‘Casino Royale’ and concluding with 2021’s ‘No Time to Die’.

In October, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Lowden and fellow actor Callum Turner, also 36, were among the finalists being considered for the role. The report added that the two actors were expected to participate in final screen tests at the end of October before a casting decision was made.

The next James Bond film is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios, which took creative control of the franchise in 2025. Denis Villeneuve, known for directing ‘Dune’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’, is attached to direct the film, while ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight is writing the screenplay, as per the outlet.

Amazon MGM Studios had announced in May that the search for the next James Bond had officially begun. However, the studio has refrained from commenting on specific names during the casting process.

“While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right,” the studio had said in a statement.

The upcoming James Bond film is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in 2028, according to People. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 3, 2026 9:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ANIani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

"My body's too messed up": John Goodman opens up about adjusting to life after 200-pound weight loss

Neve Campbell confirms 'Scream 8' return, keeps plot details under wraps

Trailer out: Arnold Schwarzenegger set to entertain audience as Santa Claus in 'The Man with the Bag'

Suki Waterhouse confirms she is not yet married to Robert Pattinson, teases "massive" wedding

"It's hard to admit when you've really screwed up": Martha Stewart apologises after backlash over homelessness-themed Halloween costume 

LATEST NEWS

Saudi Pro League postpones matchday 13 after Asian Cup delay

Asian insurers use softer reinsurance market to secure broader, long-term protection, AM Best says

Apple shares slide as higher memory costs fuel margin concerns

Keurig Dr Pepper beats quarterly estimates on steady demand for pricier drinks

Gold, Grace, Growth & Brilliance: Khazanchi Jewellers’ Migration to Mainboard Sets Stage for a Rs 5,000 Crore Horizon

Switzerland's former Olympic champion Gisin retires

UPDATE 7-Russian bombing kills 31 in village in southeastern Ukraine, local official says

Apple shares slide as higher memory costs fuel margin concerns

DuPont raises annual profit forecasts on strong healthcare, aerospace demand

Switzerland's former Olympic champion Gisin retires

Jack Lowden says James Bond speculation is "very flattering", refuses to add to rumours

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jack Lowden says James Bond speculation is "very flattering", refuses to add to rumours

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jack Lowden says James Bond speculation is "very flattering", refuses to add to rumours
Jack Lowden says James Bond speculation is "very flattering", refuses to add to rumours
Jack Lowden says James Bond speculation is "very flattering", refuses to add to rumours
Jack Lowden says James Bond speculation is "very flattering", refuses to add to rumours

QUICK LINKS