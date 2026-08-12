Jamie Lee Curtis says she "hated" filming 'New Girl' due to single-camera format

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Jamie Lee Curtis says she "hated" filming 'New Girl' due to single-camera format

Jamie Lee Curtis says she "hated" filming 'New Girl' due to single-camera format

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/hope-one-does-not-write-anyone-off-because-of-ageive-discovered-a-whole-new-audience-who-did-not-know-about-my-mtv-days-mini-mathur-on-winning-alliance20260812190725"> <p class="title">"Hope one does not write anyone off because of age..I've discovered a whole new audience who did not know about my MTV days," Mini Mathur on winning 'Alliance'</p> <a>

"Hope one does not write anyone off because of age..I've discovered a whole new audience who did not know about my MTV days," Mini Mathur on winning 'Alliance'

Written By:
Last updated: August 12, 2026 19:50:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jamie Lee Curtis says she "hated" filming 'New Girl' due to single-camera format

Los Angeles [US], August 12 (ANI): Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has shared her candid thoughts about her experience filming the popular sitcom ‘New Girl’, saying she “hated” working on the show because of its single-camera format and lack of a live studio audience, according to E! News.

Curtis, 68, appeared as the mother of Zooey Deschanel’s character on ‘New Girl’ in six episodes between 2012 and 2018. Speaking at NBC Universal’s Summer Backlot Experience on August 10, Curtis said she enjoyed the show itself but did not like the experience of filming a single-camera comedy.

You Might Be Interested In

“I did a single-camera show, which I hated,” Curtis said, according to video captured by Entertainment Weekly. “It’s a good show, but doing it is just like doing a movie. You’ve got a camera crew, and nobody laughs. It’s silent and it’s awful. For me, awful,” according to E! News.

Curtis clarified that her criticism was not directed at the cast or the quality of the comedy, which also starred Deschanel, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, Jake Johnson and Hannah Simone.

“Single-camera comedies, for me, not fun,” she said.

Curtis said she has much fonder memories of working on the multi-camera sitcom ‘Anything But Love’, which she has previously described as her “favorite job ever.”

“It was fantastic,” she said during Variety’s Actors on Actors interview with Mariska Hargitay in June. “I’d never been in front of a live audience.”

Curtis is now set to guest star in NBC’s upcoming multi-camera sitcom ‘Newlyweds’, where she will also serve as a writer and executive producer.

Speaking about her role behind the scenes and the creative control she has gained after decades in the industry, Curtis said she is enjoying being in a position of authority.

“I’m 68 years old. I’ve wanted to be a boss my whole life. I’ve been waiting my whole life, literally, to be able to manifest ideas and bring what I love about what I do into the workplace I go to,” she added, according to E! News.

Curtis further said that she had spent much of her career working without being in charge and now enjoys having greater autonomy.

“I’ve been doing it not as a boss for a long, long time, and now I’m a boss, and I love it,” she said, according to E! News.(ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 12, 2026 7:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Comedy Showfilming-experienceJamie Lee Curtislive-audiencenbc-universalnew-girlsingle-camerasitcomzooey-deschanel

RELATED News

Mel Gibson says 'Lethal Weapon 5' script is 'better than all of the others'

"Trippy how life works!": Rihanna shares emotional full-circle moment with her children on 'Rihanna Drive'

James Gunn calls Viola Davis "one of the finest actors" in a sweet birthday note

'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story' trailer out, to stream from September 17

'Possession' remake starring Margaret Qualley, Callum Turner set for June 2027 release

LATEST NEWS

Goldman doubles down on active ETFs with $2.3 billion Neos deal

Luxury Living Near Vegas Mall Now Within Reach: Premium 2 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 42 Lakhs and 3 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs

Newlyweds Ronaldo and Rodriguez arrive at airport a day after getting married

Jeweller Pandora raises 2026 guidance for organic growth

Bank of America pledges $250 billion for US infrastructure financing

Nelson Peltz prepares bid to take Wendy's private, source says

SoftTech Engineers Limited Celebrates 30 Years of Engineering the Digital Future of the AECO Industry

Malawi FA chief backs Infantino, credits FIFA investment for World Cup breakthrough

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks inch up, oil dips as traders eye US-Iran talks

Nebius powers past estimates as customers race to secure AI computing power

Jamie Lee Curtis says she "hated" filming 'New Girl' due to single-camera format

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jamie Lee Curtis says she "hated" filming 'New Girl' due to single-camera format

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jamie Lee Curtis says she "hated" filming 'New Girl' due to single-camera format
Jamie Lee Curtis says she "hated" filming 'New Girl' due to single-camera format
Jamie Lee Curtis says she "hated" filming 'New Girl' due to single-camera format
Jamie Lee Curtis says she "hated" filming 'New Girl' due to single-camera format

QUICK LINKS