Jamie Lee Curtis says she "hated" filming 'New Girl' due to single-camera format

Los Angeles [US], August 12 (ANI): Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has shared her candid thoughts about her experience filming the popular sitcom ‘New Girl’, saying she “hated” working on the show because of its single-camera format and lack of a live studio audience, according to E! News.

Curtis, 68, appeared as the mother of Zooey Deschanel’s character on ‘New Girl’ in six episodes between 2012 and 2018. Speaking at NBC Universal’s Summer Backlot Experience on August 10, Curtis said she enjoyed the show itself but did not like the experience of filming a single-camera comedy.

“I did a single-camera show, which I hated,” Curtis said, according to video captured by Entertainment Weekly. “It’s a good show, but doing it is just like doing a movie. You’ve got a camera crew, and nobody laughs. It’s silent and it’s awful. For me, awful,” according to E! News.

Curtis clarified that her criticism was not directed at the cast or the quality of the comedy, which also starred Deschanel, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, Jake Johnson and Hannah Simone.

“Single-camera comedies, for me, not fun,” she said.

Curtis said she has much fonder memories of working on the multi-camera sitcom ‘Anything But Love’, which she has previously described as her “favorite job ever.”

“It was fantastic,” she said during Variety’s Actors on Actors interview with Mariska Hargitay in June. “I’d never been in front of a live audience.”

Curtis is now set to guest star in NBC’s upcoming multi-camera sitcom ‘Newlyweds’, where she will also serve as a writer and executive producer.

Speaking about her role behind the scenes and the creative control she has gained after decades in the industry, Curtis said she is enjoying being in a position of authority.

“I’m 68 years old. I’ve wanted to be a boss my whole life. I’ve been waiting my whole life, literally, to be able to manifest ideas and bring what I love about what I do into the workplace I go to,” she added, according to E! News.

Curtis further said that she had spent much of her career working without being in charge and now enjoys having greater autonomy.

“I’ve been doing it not as a boss for a long, long time, and now I’m a boss, and I love it,” she said, according to E! News.(ANI)

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