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Home > Hollywood > Nicole Kidman to be honoured with César in France

Nicole Kidman to be honoured with César in France

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/ashish-shelar-assures-bollywoods-safety-in-mumbai-amid-persistent-threat-calls-says-yahan-darna-mana-hai20261112154703"> <p class="title">Ashish Shelar assures Bollywood's safety in Mumbai amid persistent threat calls, says "Yahan darna mana hai"</p> <a>

Ashish Shelar assures Bollywood's safety in Mumbai amid persistent threat calls, says "Yahan darna mana hai"

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Last updated: November 12, 2026 18:28:12 IST

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Nicole Kidman to be honoured with César in France

Los Angeles [US], November 12 (ANI): Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman will be bestowed with the honorary César at France’s 52nd César Awards. 

According to Variety, the honour was announced by the French film academy ‘Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma’, on Thursday. Notably, the award recognises an actor and producer who has never allowed fame to steer the work she chooses. 

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The presentation at the César Awards on February 25, 2027, at the Olympia in Paris. 

A recognised name in Hollywood and also a major name in auteur cinema, Nicole Kidman has worked with several filmmakers including Stanley Kubrick, Jane Campion, Lars von Trier, Baz Luhrmann, and Yorgos Lanthimos. 

Following her international breakout role with ‘Dead Calm’, Kidman went on to feature in films like ‘Moulin Rouge’, ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, ‘The Others’, and ‘Dogville’. 

She won the Best Actress Oscar in 2003 for playing Virginia Woolf in ‘The Hours’. In 2024, she took home the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival for ‘Babygirl’. 

Kidman also tried her hand at producing, co-founding Blossom Films – the company behind titles like ‘Big Little Lies’, ‘The Undoing’, and ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’. 

Her previous honours include being named a Companion of the Order of Australia in 2006 and receiving the Cannes Film Festival’s 70th anniversary prize in 2017. 

In 2024, the American Film Institute gave her its Life Achievement Award, making her the first Australian to receive it. 

Kidman also serves as a UN Women goodwill ambassador, helping raise several million dollars for women’s cancer programs. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 12, 2026 6:28 PM IST
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Tags: academie-des-artscesar-awardsfilm-academyHollywood actorhonorary-cesarNicole Kidman

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Nicole Kidman to be honoured with César in France

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Nicole Kidman to be honoured with César in France
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Nicole Kidman to be honoured with César in France
Nicole Kidman to be honoured with César in France

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