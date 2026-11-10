Russell Brand’s ex-girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith alleges violence and abuse during their relationship

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Russell Brand’s ex-girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith alleges violence and abuse during their relationship

Russell Brand’s ex-girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith alleges violence and abuse during their relationship

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/8216saranagati-the-life-of-a-surrendered-soul8217-animated-feature-to-chronicle-iskcon-founder-prabhupada8217s-life20261110214609"> <p class="title">‘Saranagati- The Life Of A Surrendered Soul’ animated feature to chronicle ISKCON founder Prabhupada’s life</p> <a>

‘Saranagati- The Life Of A Surrendered Soul’ animated feature to chronicle ISKCON founder Prabhupada’s life

Written By:
Last updated: November 10, 2026 22:35:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Russell Brand’s ex-girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith alleges violence and abuse during their relationship

London [UK], November 10 (ANI): TV producer Jemima Goldsmith, Russell Brand’s former girlfriend, has accused the comedian of violence, coercive control and abuse during their relationship, revealing that she once had to call the police to remove him from her home following a violent incident in 2014.

Goldsmith, who dated Brand for around a year, made the allegations in a social media statement following his conviction for rape and sexual assault and subsequent 10-year-and-six-month prison sentence.

You Might Be Interested In

She said the experience had a lasting impact on her, but explained that she had previously chosen not to press charges or speak publicly because she was concerned about the effect of media attention on her teenage children.

In her post on X, Goldsmith wrote, “I have neither seen nor spoken to Brand since that period in 2014. Whilst my pain in relation to this pales in comparison to what the women have testified in court have suffered, this was a difficult period in my life which has had a lasting impact.”

She also disclosed that she had assisted journalists investigating Brand’s alleged behaviour and was prepared to testify about his abusiveness if the newspapers involved faced legal action.

“I have spent much of my professional career trying to support unfairly demonised and silenced women,” she wrote.

Goldsmith also used her statement to respond to media reports concerning Szilvia Berki, a woman who reportedly received an injunction involving Brand and Goldsmith in October 2015, preventing her from harassing them.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Berki had previously accused Brand of assault at Goldsmith’s home.

Addressing the incident, Goldsmith said Berki visited the property on June 7, 2014, to give Brand a massage. However, she claimed Brand changed his mind before the appointment and asked Berki to leave.

“I was present the whole time he was with her, and I did not see anything untoward, despite the fact that he was later found guilty of sexually assaulting other women and he later physically assaulted me,” Goldsmith stated in her post.

She added that Berki subsequently reported to the police that Brand had pushed her while she was leaving the house. Berki also reportedly claimed that Goldsmith’s dog had attacked her, which Goldsmith said was described in the police statement as the dog licking her face.

According to Goldsmith, she fully cooperated with the police investigation and provided CCTV footage. She said the police ultimately concluded that there was no case to answer and that no criminal offence had been committed.

Goldsmith further alleged that Berki subsequently sold untrue stories to tabloids and subjected her to what she described as “vicious antisemitic and threatening abuse online and in emails”.

She also said recent media coverage had created an inaccurate narrative and exposed her to online harassment.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Monday after a London jury found him guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The sentencing hearing included victim impact statements detailing the emotional and psychological consequences of the offences.

One victim described feeling traumatised and struggling with her self-worth, saying she had been left feeling like “damaged goods”.

She also spoke about finding it distressing to see Brand in the media.

The conviction has also prompted wider questions about how allegations against the comedian and former television presenter were handled within the entertainment industry.

Concluding her statement, Goldsmith said she hoped her account would clarify speculation surrounding her relationship with Brand and the reports involving Berki.

She ended by expressing relief over the outcome of the criminal proceedings, stating, “I am glad and relieved that Russell Brand has finally faced justice.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 10, 2026 10:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2014-incidentabuse-allegationscoercive-controldomestic violenceJemima Goldsmithpolice-involvementrussell-brandsocial-media-statement

RELATED News

Billy Joel announces first official public appearance since Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus diagnosis

Vera Farmiga to star in supernatural horror film ‘Inferno’

Ariana Grande recalls first meeting with Ben Stiller while filming ‘Zoolander 2’

Ellen Burstyn says she turned down ‘Oscar-winning’ role in ‘The Last Picture Show’ to avoid portraying troubled relationship

Nicole Avant to receive Visionary Producer Award at Bahamas International Film Festival

LATEST NEWS

What got more expensive for US consumers in October?

Portugal enter new era without Ronaldo

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM EXPECTS LOWER Q4 GAS MARKETING INCOME AS ADDITIONAL PERMIAN GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY COMES ONLINE – CONF CALL

UK children's author Walliams named as subject of sexual allegations by media

Spain demands that TikTok suspend operations until child sexual abuse material gone

Troubled US debt levels ticked up in third quarter, New York Fed report says

Iran's soccer team arrive by bus, after flight barred from landing in Iraq over US sanctions

Data Feed – Fact Check: Photos of Britain's St Michael's Mount are not evidence sea level rise is trivial

UK children's author Walliams named as subject of sexual allegations by media

Anthropic brings Claude to Google Meet to tackle tasks live

Russell Brand’s ex-girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith alleges violence and abuse during their relationship

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Russell Brand’s ex-girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith alleges violence and abuse during their relationship

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Russell Brand’s ex-girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith alleges violence and abuse during their relationship
Russell Brand’s ex-girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith alleges violence and abuse during their relationship
Russell Brand’s ex-girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith alleges violence and abuse during their relationship
Russell Brand’s ex-girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith alleges violence and abuse during their relationship

QUICK LINKS