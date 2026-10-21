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Home > Hollywood > Oscar-Winning star Eva Marie Saint’s cause of death disclosed

Oscar-Winning star Eva Marie Saint’s cause of death disclosed

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/michael-rejected-from-musicalcomedy-golden-globes-category20261021083546"> <p class="title">'Michael' rejected from Musical/Comedy Golden Globes category</p> <a>

'Michael' rejected from Musical/Comedy Golden Globes category

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Last updated: October 21, 2026 10:28:13 IST

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Oscar-Winning star Eva Marie Saint’s cause of death disclosed

Los Angeles [US], October 21 (ANI): The cause of death of Oscar-winning actress Eva Marie Saint has been revealed.

As per a death certificate obtained by PEOPLE, the actress died following the onset of cardiopulmonary arrest.

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Eva breathed her last on October 6. She is survived by her husband of more than six decades, television director Jeffrey Hayden, their two children, Darrell and Laurette, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Born on July 4, 1924, in Newark, New Jersey, Saint studied at Bowling Green State University in Ohio.

She began her career in television and radio before making her Broadway debut in The Trip to Bountiful in 1953, according to PEOPLE magazine.

As per the publication, Saint made her film debut in 1954 with Elia Kazan’s ‘On the Waterfront.’ Her performance as Edie Doyle earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She was just two days away from giving birth to her first child when she received the Oscar. While accepting the award, Saint joked, “I may have the baby right here!”

She went on to appear in several films, including That Certain Feeling, A Hatful of Rain, Raintree County, Exodus, All Fall Down, 36 Hours, Grand Prix, The Russians Are Coming, The Stalking Moon and Cancel My Reservation.

However, one of her most remembered roles came in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1959 thriller North by Northwest. Saint played Eve Kendall opposite Cary Grant in the film, which became one of the most popular movies of her career.Saint also had a long career on television and continued working across different formats over the years.

She married Jeffrey Hayden in 1951 after the two met on a subway. Hayden directed several popular television shows, including Leave It to Beaver and The Incredible Hulk. The couple later appeared together in a San Francisco production of A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters in 2011. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2026 10:28 AM IST
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Oscar-Winning star Eva Marie Saint’s cause of death disclosed
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Oscar-Winning star Eva Marie Saint’s cause of death disclosed
Oscar-Winning star Eva Marie Saint’s cause of death disclosed

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