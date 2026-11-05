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Home > Hollywood > Pamela Anderson to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at Torino Film Festival

Pamela Anderson to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at Torino Film Festival

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/off-campus-season-2-to-be-out-on-april-28-202716020261105221734"> <p class="title">'Off Campus' season 2 to be out on April 28, 2027 </p> <a>

'Off Campus' season 2 to be out on April 28, 2027 

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Last updated: November 5, 2026 22:26:15 IST

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Pamela Anderson to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at Torino Film Festival

Los Angeles [US], November 5 (ANI): Actor-model Pamela Anderson will be honoured with a lifetime achievement award at Italy’s Torino Film Festival, where she will be present to introduce a special screening of Gia Coppola’s ‘The Last Showgirl’. 

At the Torino fest, which is a pre-eminent event for young directors and indie cinema run by Italy’s National Film Museum, Pamela Anderson will hold an onstage conversation ahead of ‘The Last Showgirl’. 

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The film significantly earned her a 2025 Golden Globe nomination for her performance, also marking a comeback for the former ‘Baywatch’ star. 

“Movies can sometimes work wonders, like making us really meet for the first time someone we’ve known all our lives. With ‘The Last Showgirl,’ Pamela Anderson gave us this experience. We thought we knew everything about her, but in this film every gesture of hers revealed a sensitivity as a performer that is both moving and surprising,” said Torino Film Festival artistic director Giulio Base, as quoted by Variety. 

She will be honoured with Torino’s Stella della Mole Award, previous recipients of which include Spike Lee, Antonio Banderas, Angelina Jolie and Sharon Stone. 

After ‘The Last Showgirl’, Anderson went on to feature alongside Liam Neeson in Paramount’s reboot of ‘The Naked Gun’ and Karim Ainouz’s family satire ‘Rosebush Pruning’. She was subsequently at the Venice Film Festival in September with Kornel Mundruczo’s road film ‘Place To Be’. 

She co-starred with Ellen Burstyn, Taika Waititi, and Murray Bartlett. 

On the current work front, Pamela Anderson recently wrapped shooting a slate of upcoming films, including Brian Klugman’s ‘Somedays’ with Billy Bob Thornton, Michael Cera’s ‘Love Is Not the Answer’, and Sally Potter’s ‘Alma’. 

Meanwhile, Torino’s 44th edition is set to take place between November 24 and December 2 in the Northern Italian city of Turin. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 5, 2026 10:26 PM IST
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Tags: gia-coppolagolden-globe-nominationindie cinemalifetime-achievementpamela andersonthe-last-showgirltorino-film-festival

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Pamela Anderson to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at Torino Film Festival
Pamela Anderson to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at Torino Film Festival
Pamela Anderson to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at Torino Film Festival
Pamela Anderson to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at Torino Film Festival

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