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Home > Hollywood > 'Logan' star Dafne Keen reveals being offered cocaine at Hollywood parties, calls Hugh Jackman "incredibly protective"

'Logan' star Dafne Keen reveals being offered cocaine at Hollywood parties, calls Hugh Jackman "incredibly protective"

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/comedian-actor-russell-brand-convicted-of-rape-sexual-assault-taken-into-custody20261105211834"> <p class="title">Comedian-actor Russell Brand convicted of rape, sexual assault; taken into custody</p> <a>

Comedian-actor Russell Brand convicted of rape, sexual assault; taken into custody

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Last updated: November 5, 2026 23:01:12 IST

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'Logan' star Dafne Keen reveals being offered cocaine at Hollywood parties, calls Hugh Jackman "incredibly protective"

Los Angeles [US], November 5 (ANI): Hollywood actor Dafne Keen, best known for her work in the 2017 film ‘Logan’ alongside Hugh Jackman, revealed that she was offered cocaine at Hollywood parties when she was a young teenager. 

In a recent interview, Keen, now 21, also spoke about how co-star Hugh Jackman gave her a lot of positive reinforcement. 

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“I don’t think I’ve ever been drunk enough to even have a hangover. I’m such a control freak with that. Because also I think as a child actor I witnessed so much of that as a child that I just had no interest… I was getting offered coke at wrap parties. Like, tiny. Like 11, 12, 13. So I saw what that was, so I was like, ‘I don’t really have any interest in that’… I was saying no, fortunately,” she said, as quoted by Variety. 

Noting that she continues to avoid drugs and alcohol even as an adult, explaining, “I don’t really need it. I’ll go out and stay out ‘til 6, but sober. Just for the vibes, just ‘cause I like music and I like dancing, and I like people… I used to lie as a teenager so I wouldn’t get peer pressured. I’d be like, ‘Nah, I’m good. I don’t wanna drink. I already took something.’ Dead sober. Like, the goodest goody-two-shoes ever.”

On receiving support from Jackman, the 21-year-old shared, “He gave me a lot of really positive reinforcement and a lot of really good advice. And he was always so lovely. He’s the best number one you could ever wish for. And he’s the best on-screen dad. He genuinely felt like a sort of parental figure…. He made sure that no one was abusing my hours, that I was having fun on set, that I wasn’t aware of any tensions that would’ve been happening behind the scenes. He was so incredibly protective and amazing.”

Notably, Dafne Keen was only 11 when she shot for ‘Logan’, in which she portrayed the young mutant Laura/X-23 opposite Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. 

The film opened in theatres a couple of months after her 12th birthday. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 5, 2026 11:01 PM IST
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'Logan' star Dafne Keen reveals being offered cocaine at Hollywood parties, calls Hugh Jackman "incredibly protective"

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'Logan' star Dafne Keen reveals being offered cocaine at Hollywood parties, calls Hugh Jackman "incredibly protective"

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'Logan' star Dafne Keen reveals being offered cocaine at Hollywood parties, calls Hugh Jackman "incredibly protective"
'Logan' star Dafne Keen reveals being offered cocaine at Hollywood parties, calls Hugh Jackman "incredibly protective"
'Logan' star Dafne Keen reveals being offered cocaine at Hollywood parties, calls Hugh Jackman "incredibly protective"
'Logan' star Dafne Keen reveals being offered cocaine at Hollywood parties, calls Hugh Jackman "incredibly protective"

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