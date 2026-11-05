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Home > Hollywood > Maya Hawke to star in ‘Magic: The Gathering’ movie

Maya Hawke to star in ‘Magic: The Gathering’ movie

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/stunt-professional-geeta-tandon-alleges-disrespect-on-india-ke-top-1-sets-actors-react-to-her-allegations20261105024539"> <p class="title">Stunt professional Geeta Tandon alleges disrespect on 'India Ke Top 1%' sets; Actors react to her allegations</p> <a>

Stunt professional Geeta Tandon alleges disrespect on 'India Ke Top 1%' sets; Actors react to her allegations

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Last updated: November 5, 2026 08:26:14 IST

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Maya Hawke to star in ‘Magic: The Gathering’ movie

Washington DC [US], November 5 (ANI): Actor Maya Hawke, best known for her role in Netflix’s popular series ‘Stranger Things’, is set to star in the live-action movie adaptation of the widely popular trading card game ‘Magic: The Gathering’, according to Variety. 

Hawke’s role in the upcoming film has not yet been disclosed. Details of the plot also remain under wraps. According to Deadline, which first reported the development, Hawke is expected to lead an ensemble cast, with other actors yet to be announced.

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Legendary Entertainment and Hasbro Entertainment are producing the film, with Matt Johnson, known for ‘BlackBerry’ and ‘Nirvanna the Band the Show’, attached to direct. 

Johnson, a longtime fan of ‘Magic: The Gathering’, is also co-writing the screenplay with Noah Gardner, known for ‘Super 8’, and Aidan Fitzgerald, known for ‘Calls’. The tabletop game is set across a multiverse of fantasy worlds, where players take on the roles of powerful wizards known as Planeswalkers and engage in battles against one another.

Sharing his personal connection with the game, Johnson recalled an experience from a tournament in Detroit, describing how his ambitions of becoming a professional Magic player came to an end.

“I was x&0 with good breakers going into day 2 of GP Detroit and telling myself, ‘I’m going to drop out of film school and become a pro Magic player,'” Johnson said, Variety reported.

Recalling his performance at the tournament, he added, “Pod one I’m seated across from Rich Hoaen. By round five I’m x&5 and tilted so badly that I sac Lifespinner and a lethal board (I’m serious) for a lone Jugan. My opponent goes end-step Rend Spirit and within 10 minutes I’m driving back to Toronto thinking ‘My Magic career is officially over.'”

Offering encouragement to fellow enthusiasts, Johnson concluded, “To all the dreamers reading this: in every pool, there is a day 2 deck.”

Hawke rose to prominence through Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ and has since appeared in several notable films, including Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s ‘Do Revenge’, and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’, according to Variety.

She also voiced the character Anxiety in Pixar’s animated film ‘Inside Out 2’. Hawke will next be seen in Lionsgate’s upcoming film ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 5, 2026 8:26 AM IST
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Tags: hasbro-entertainmentlegendary-entertainmentlive-action-moviemagic-the-gatheringmatt-johnsonMaya HawkeStranger Thingstrading-card-game

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Maya Hawke to star in ‘Magic: The Gathering’ movie

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Maya Hawke to star in ‘Magic: The Gathering’ movie

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Maya Hawke to star in ‘Magic: The Gathering’ movie
Maya Hawke to star in ‘Magic: The Gathering’ movie
Maya Hawke to star in ‘Magic: The Gathering’ movie
Maya Hawke to star in ‘Magic: The Gathering’ movie

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