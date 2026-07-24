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Home > Hollywood > 'Avatar: Seven Havens' gets premiere date, first teaser released

'Avatar: Seven Havens' gets premiere date, first teaser released

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/ebenezer-trailer-johnny-depp-transforms-into-master-of-misfits-surprises-fans-in-scrooge-makeover20260724105951"> <p class="title">'Ebenezer' trailer: Johnny Depp transforms into 'Master of Misfits', surprises fans in Scrooge makeover</p> <a>

'Ebenezer' trailer: Johnny Depp transforms into 'Master of Misfits', surprises fans in Scrooge makeover

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Last updated: July 24, 2026 16:34:13 IST

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'Avatar: Seven Havens' gets premiere date, first teaser released

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Paramount+ has officially announced that ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ will premiere on October 9, 2026, marking the next chapter in the acclaimed Avatar franchise. Alongside the release date, the streaming platform has also unveiled the show’s first teaser trailer, offering an early look at the series’ apocalyptic setting.

The premiere date is notable for longtime fans, as October 9 was originally scheduled for the release of ‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’ before the film’s debut was moved up to July 25 after it leaked online earlier this year.

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Like previous entries in the franchise, ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ will be divided into two “books,” with 13 episodes each.

According to the official logline, the series “centers around a young Earthbender who discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. In this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse,” as quoted by Deadline.

The voice cast includes Saheli Khan as Pavi, Aishu Devan as Nisha, Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Major Curda as Jae, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, Dianne Doan as Zi, and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet and Ruhi.

The series is created by franchise creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, who also serve as executive producers through Avatar Studios, as per Deadline.

Ethan Spaulding is an executive producer, while Sehaj Sethi serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Nickelodeon and Avatar Studios.

Meanwhile, ‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’ is set to have a special screening at San Diego Comic-Con on July 24, ahead of its streaming release the following day. The film is also receiving a one-week awards qualifying theatrical run in New York and Los Angeles, replacing the full theatrical release originally planned.

The Avatar franchise began with ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’, which premiered on Nickelodeon in 2005 and ran for three seasons.

It was followed by sequel series ‘The Legend of Korra’, which debuted in 2012 and continued for four seasons. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 24, 2026 4:34 PM IST
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Tags: 2026avatar-franchiseoctober-9paramountseven-havensteaser-trailer

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'Avatar: Seven Havens' gets premiere date, first teaser released
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'Avatar: Seven Havens' gets premiere date, first teaser released
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