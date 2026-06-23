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Home > Hollywood > Pop icon Madonna reveals why her biopic never went into production, says "I've had a huge life…needed a big budget"

Pop icon Madonna reveals why her biopic never went into production, says "I've had a huge life…needed a big budget"

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/new-powerpuff-girls-film-in-development-at-warner-bros20260622235501"> <p class="title">New Powerpuff Girls film in development at Warner Bros</p> <a>

New Powerpuff Girls film in development at Warner Bros

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 23, 2026 00:56:10 IST

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Pop icon Madonna reveals why her biopic never went into production, says "I've had a huge life…needed a big budget"

Los Angeles [US], June 22 (ANI): Pop icon Madonna has revealed the reason why her biopic never went into production.

According to a Variety report, Madonna opened up about having a fallout with Universal Pictures over budgeting issues, which eventually killed her biopic film.

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“I was supposed to make a movie about my life. I worked on my script for two years and spent two years at Universal Studios with the line producers doing budgeting and casting. We had a falling out, me and Universal, regarding the budget because I needed — I’ve had an extraordinary life. I’ve had a huge life, so I needed a big budget. You know what I mean?” she said in an interview, according to Variety.

As shared by Madonna, the studio “couldn’t get their heads around” the budget that was needed to make a biopic on her life.

“I tried to find a way to make it for less money in Serbia. Maybe they just didn’t believe in me. One of their first reactions was, ‘We don’t believe you’d stay in Serbia more than four days.’ And I said, ‘Did you read the script?’ My whole life has been survival. I’m not going there for a holiday. But anyway, I was in limbo when that fell apart, and then Netflix reached out to make a series. That was a whole other long process, because I couldn’t use the script I had with Universal unless I bought it from them for an extortionist’s price, even though I wrote it. Don’t ask,” she said.

In 2021, Universal Pictures won a multi-studio auction to make a film about Madonna’s life, with the singer-actor on board to co-write and direct.

Screenwriters Diablo Cody and Erin Cressida Wilson were also attached to the film over the years.

As shared by sources, the biopic would have followed Madonna from her humble beginnings in Michigan through her artistic coming of age in New York City during the 80s.

Meanwhile, Netflix is currently developing an autobiographical series on Madonna via Shawn Levy’s exclusive TV deal at the streamer. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 23, 2026 12:56 AM IST
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Tags: biopicbudgetbudgeting-issuescelebrityentertainmentfilm industryhollywoodMadonnanetflixshawn-levysinger-actor

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Pop icon Madonna reveals why her biopic never went into production, says "I've had a huge life…needed a big budget"

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Pop icon Madonna reveals why her biopic never went into production, says "I've had a huge life…needed a big budget"
Pop icon Madonna reveals why her biopic never went into production, says "I've had a huge life…needed a big budget"
Pop icon Madonna reveals why her biopic never went into production, says "I've had a huge life…needed a big budget"
Pop icon Madonna reveals why her biopic never went into production, says "I've had a huge life…needed a big budget"

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