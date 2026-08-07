Adam Sandler announces 'Grown Ups 3' as filming begins in New Jersey

Washington [US], August 7 (ANI): ‘Grown Ups 3’ is officially in production, with Netflix and Adam Sandler confirming that principal photography has begun in New Jersey.

The announcement was accompanied by a first-look reunion photo featuring members of the returning cast, shared with the caption, “We missed you,” by actor Adam Sandler.

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The long-awaited third instalment brings back the core group of friends and their families, marking another chapter in the comedy franchise.

Production is scheduled to continue from August until mid-October 2026. While Netflix has not announced an exact release date, the film is currently projected to premiere in mid-to-late 2027, as per Variety.

According to the official logline, “Now that their kids are all grown up, the gang is finally free to go on the ultimate adventure.”

The story follows the longtime friends, now in their 60s, and their wives as they travel across Europe to scatter the ashes of a close friend while proving they can still party, as per Variety.

Adam Sandler returns as Lenny Feder alongside Kevin James as Eric Lamonsoff, Chris Rock as Kurt McKenzie and David Spade as Marcus Higgins. Rob Schneider is also back as Rob Hilliard after missing ‘Grown Ups 2.’

The returning cast also includes Salma Hayek Pinault as Roxanne Chase-Feder, Maya Rudolph as Deanne McKenzie and Maria Bello as Sally Lamonsoff, reuniting the original group and several franchise favourites.

Supporting cast members returning for the third film include Shaquille O’Neal, Nick Swardson, Colin Quinn and Tim Meadows.

Sandler’s real-life family: his wife Jackie Sandler and daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler, will also reprise their appearances. Jake Goldberg and Alexys Nycole Sanchez return as Lenny’s children.

The new instalment expands its ensemble with Deon Cole, Bailee Madison and Julie Bowen joining the cast in undisclosed roles.

Behind the camera, Kyle Newacheck directs the film after previously collaborating with Sandler on ‘Murder Mystery’ and ‘Happy Gilmore 2’. The screenplay has been written by Adam Sandler, Tim Herlihy and Fred Wolf.

The film also carries an emotional note following the passing of Cameron Boyce in 2019. Boyce portrayed Lenny’s son Keithie in the earlier films. It has not been revealed how the screenplay will address his absence, although the film is expected to honour his memory.

With filming now underway and the original cast reuniting, ‘Grown Ups 3’ moves into production as Netflix prepares the comedy sequel for its planned 2027 release window. (ANI)

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