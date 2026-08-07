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Home > Hollywood > Tori Spelling breaks silence on '90210MG' exit amid Jennie Garth feud rumours

Tori Spelling breaks silence on '90210MG' exit amid Jennie Garth feud rumours

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/he-answered-all-questions-with-a-smile-jackky-bhagnani-cyrus-broacha-on-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwats-interaction-at-iimun-event20260807041615"> <p class="title">He answered all questions with a smile: Jackky Bhagnani, Cyrus Broacha on RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's interaction at IIMUN event</p> <a>

He answered all questions with a smile: Jackky Bhagnani, Cyrus Broacha on RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's interaction at IIMUN event

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Last updated: August 7, 2026 11:54:14 IST

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Tori Spelling breaks silence on '90210MG' exit amid Jennie Garth feud rumours

Los Angeles [US], August 7 (ANI): Actress Tori Spelling has addressed her departure from the ‘90210MG’ rewatch podcast, saying she wants time to reflect before publicly discussing the reasons behind her exit, amid speculation of a fallout with co-host Jennie Garth, according to E! News.

Spelling made the remarks during an Aug. 5 livestream with her former ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-star Brian Austin Green.

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“Are we really going to talk about the OMG pod yet?” Green asked Spelling. “I think you need a little time on that, time to sort of gather thoughts?”

Agreeing with Green’s assessment, Spelling said she wanted to approach the situation carefully, according to E! News.

“You want to really take the time–really assess, really reflect, and then be able to speak your truth in a thoughtful way,” Spelling said, “rather than being reactive.”

Green also confirmed that Spelling would not be returning to ‘90210MG’ “as of right now.”

Despite her exit, Spelling encouraged fans to continue supporting the podcast, which she launched with Garth in 2020.

“They’re bringing on tons of fun hosts,” Spelling said. “So please keep watching it,” according to E! News.

Garth recently expressed disappointment over Spelling’s departure while discussing the podcast’s future as it heads into the final two seasons of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’.

“We started this together,” Garth said on the July 31 episode of the podcast. “I’m sad about that, if I’m being honest.”

Amy Sugarman, producer of the podcast, said Spelling’s departure was entirely her own decision.

“It was 100 per cent her decision,” Sugarman said. “I’m sure it was a very tough decision for her, but she let us know about two weeks ago that she had decided she wasn’t going to continue with the podcast,” according to E! News.

Despite the change, Garth voiced her support for her longtime friend and former co-star.

“I’m really happy” for Spelling, Garth said, adding, “I’m excited for her to choose herself,” according to E! News.

Spelling has not disclosed the reason for her departure and indicated she would share more only after taking time to reflect. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 7, 2026 11:54 AM IST
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Tori Spelling breaks silence on '90210MG' exit amid Jennie Garth feud rumours

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Tori Spelling breaks silence on '90210MG' exit amid Jennie Garth feud rumours

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Tori Spelling breaks silence on '90210MG' exit amid Jennie Garth feud rumours
Tori Spelling breaks silence on '90210MG' exit amid Jennie Garth feud rumours
Tori Spelling breaks silence on '90210MG' exit amid Jennie Garth feud rumours
Tori Spelling breaks silence on '90210MG' exit amid Jennie Garth feud rumours

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