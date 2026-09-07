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Home > Hollywood > Rob Reiner honoured with posthumous Emmy Award for 'The Bear'

Rob Reiner honoured with posthumous Emmy Award for 'The Bear'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/mariska-hargitay-wins-two-emmys-for-8216my-mom-jayne8217-dedicates-award-to-mother-jayne-mansfield20260907093212"> <p class="title">Mariska Hargitay wins two Emmys for ‘My Mom Jayne’, dedicates award to mother Jayne Mansfield</p> <a>

Mariska Hargitay wins two Emmys for ‘My Mom Jayne’, dedicates award to mother Jayne Mansfield

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Last updated: September 7, 2026 09:42:14 IST

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Rob Reiner honoured with posthumous Emmy Award for 'The Bear'

Los Angeles [US], September 7 (ANI): Late filmmaker-actor Rob Reiner has won an Emmy Award, for which he was nominated posthumously. 

Nine months after his death, Rob Reiner won the Outstanding Guest Actor Award in a Comedy Series for ‘The Bear’ at the Creative Emmy Awards Night 2, as per Variety. 

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With this, he prevailed over Michael J Fox and Brett Goldstein for ‘Shrinking’, Hamish Linklater for ‘Widow’s Bay’, Christopher McDonald for ‘Hacks’, and Connor Storrie for ‘Saturday Night Live’. 

The award was a posthumous honour for the legendary actor-filmmaker, who was killed alongside his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, in December last year. It is also the first posthumous Emmy for an on-camera performance since Raul Julia won for ‘The Burning Season’ in 1995. 

The Emmy was received by presenter Wendi McLendon-Covey on Reiner’s behalf following a minute-long standing ovation from the audience. 

“It’s appropriate to stand for this one. I know we all wish Rob could be here tonight,” Covey told the audience.

The recognition marks Reiner’s first Emmy Award for acting since 1978, the time when he won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Michael ‘Meathead’ Stivic in ‘All in the Family’ in 1972 and earned more nods for his performance on the CBS sitcom

Back in 2024, Reiner was nominated for two more Emmys in 2024, 46 years later, for directing and producing the Albert Brooks documentary ‘Defending My Life’.

Rob Reiner, who passed away at 78, is remembered as one of the prominent figures in Hollywood. Some of his classics include ‘This Is Spinal Tap’, ‘The Princess Bride’, ‘When Harry Met Sally’, and ‘A Few Good Men’. 

He was also honoured in the In Memoriam segment at the 2026 Oscars. 

Reiner’s guest appearance on FX’s ‘The Bear’ stands as one of his final screen performances. 

Notably, the Creative Arts Emmys take place over two days, usually a week ahead of the Primetime Emmy Awards. The 78th Emmys, set to be hosted by Mariska Hargitay, will be aired live on September 14. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 7, 2026 9:42 AM IST
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Tags: comedy-seriescreative-emmy-awardsemmy-awardRob Reinerwendi-mclendon-covey

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Rob Reiner honoured with posthumous Emmy Award for 'The Bear'

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Rob Reiner honoured with posthumous Emmy Award for 'The Bear'

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Rob Reiner honoured with posthumous Emmy Award for 'The Bear'
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Rob Reiner honoured with posthumous Emmy Award for 'The Bear'
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