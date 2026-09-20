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Home > Hollywood > J Balvin shares heartfelt birthday message for ex Valentina Ferrer days after breakup

J Balvin shares heartfelt birthday message for ex Valentina Ferrer days after breakup

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/8220absolutely-fine82308221-8216bhojpuri8217-actor-kajal-raghwani-reacts-to-bihar-sharif-crowd-incident20260920193438"> <p class="title">“Absolutely fine….”: ‘Bhojpuri’ actor Kajal Raghwani reacts to Bihar Sharif crowd incident</p> <a>

“Absolutely fine….”: ‘Bhojpuri’ actor Kajal Raghwani reacts to Bihar Sharif crowd incident

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Last updated: September 20, 2026 19:44:15 IST

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J Balvin shares heartfelt birthday message for ex Valentina Ferrer days after breakup

Los Angeles [US], September 20 (ANI): Singer J Balvin shared an emotional birthday message for his former partner Valentina Ferrer just days after the couple confirmed their breakup following nearly a decade together, according to E! News.

Ferrer, who recently turned 33, was celebrated by the “Mi Gente” singer in a September 19 Instagram post, in which Balvin praised her qualities and expressed his admiration for her as a person and mother.

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“Today I celebrate your life, Vale,” Balvin wrote in a post translated from Spanish. “I celebrate the woman you are, your light, your strength, the way you love, your wisdom and that heart of yours that makes life more beautiful for those fortunate enough to know you.”

Balvin, 41, shared three photographs alongside the tribute, including a throwback image and a picture of Ferrer with their 5-year-old son, Rio.

“Thank you for giving me the greatest gift in life: Río. Watching you be his mom is one of the things I admire most about you,” he wrote.

“There are people who deserve all the flowers, not just for what they do, but for who they are. And today, all the flowers are for you,” Balvin added.

The singer concluded his message with a blessing for his former partner, writing, “May God watch over you, bless you, and return to you, multiplied, all the love and light you give. Happy birthday, Vale,” according to E! News.

The birthday message came days after Ferrer confirmed that she and Balvin, whose real name is José Álvaro Osorio Balvín, had decided to end their relationship.

The pair began dating in 2017 and welcomed their son Rio five years ago. Ferrer said their decision to separate was made with love and respect and that their priority remains their child as they begin a new chapter.

“It was a decision made out of love, respect and the desire to do what is best for our family,” Ferrer said. “Our priority will be continuing to be there for Rio with all our love.”

Balvin has generally kept his relationship with Ferrer and their family life away from the public eye. However, he previously spoke about his approach to parenting and the values he hopes to pass on to his son.

In a 2023 interview with E! News, Balvin said he does not want his son to feel pressured to become the best at something, instead emphasising happiness and enjoyment.

“I don’t want him to be the best of something; I want him to enjoy what he does and be happy,” Balvin said. “That’s my number one rule. Because once you’re a happy person, it makes life feel better.”

Balvin’s latest tribute to Ferrer comes as the former couple enters a new phase of their relationship while focusing on co-parenting their son Rio, according to E! News. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 20, 2026 7:44 PM IST
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J Balvin shares heartfelt birthday message for ex Valentina Ferrer days after breakup

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J Balvin shares heartfelt birthday message for ex Valentina Ferrer days after breakup

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J Balvin shares heartfelt birthday message for ex Valentina Ferrer days after breakup

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J Balvin shares heartfelt birthday message for ex Valentina Ferrer days after breakup
J Balvin shares heartfelt birthday message for ex Valentina Ferrer days after breakup
J Balvin shares heartfelt birthday message for ex Valentina Ferrer days after breakup
J Balvin shares heartfelt birthday message for ex Valentina Ferrer days after breakup

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