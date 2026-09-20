Ke Huy Quan reveals Steven Spielberg sent him to cheer up Harrison Ford on ‘Indiana Jones’ set

Washington DC [US], September 20 (ANI): Actor Ke Huy Quan has opened up about his special bond with Harrison Ford during the making of ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’, revealing that director Steven Spielberg would sometimes send him over to lift Ford’s spirits when the veteran actor was in a bad mood, People reported.

Quan was only 12 when he was cast as Short Round opposite Ford in the 1984 adventure film. Now 55, the actor revisits his memories from the set and his relationship with Ford in his memoir ‘Never Say Die’, which was published recently.

Quan revealed that he only learned years later that Spielberg had recognised the effect his presence could have on Ford.

“I found out that whenever [Ford] was in a bad mood, Steven would tell someone, ‘Send Ke over,’” Quan wrote. “I had no idea any of that was happening. I just knew that whenever I walked up, Harrison softened a little or said, ‘Hey, kid,’ in that warm way he had,” People reported.

At the time, Quan said he never considered how the long filming days might affect Ford, who was 40 during production. To the young actor, Ford appeared “unshakable” while managing the demands of a major movie production.

Quan admired Ford’s work ethic and the ease with which he handled the challenges of filming. Looking back, however, he realised that “those long days could wear [Ford] down too.”

The actor also said he never realised that his presence might have helped Ford feel better.

“I didn’t think of it as cheering him up,” Quan admitted. “I just liked being near him, and he made me feel like he liked having me around too,” People reported.

Despite their significant age difference and Ford’s status as an established star, Quan said their relationship felt natural and uncomplicated.

He described their connection as “easy,” comparing it to “tagging along with an older brother.”

Quan also recalled being impressed by Ford’s professionalism between takes. He watched as the actor dealt with “the heat,” “long days” and “the chaos of filming” without making the difficulties appear overwhelming.

“[Ford] made all of it look simple, like being Indiana Jones wasn’t something he had to act. It was just who he was,” Quan wrote.

Those experiences became some of Quan’s favourite memories from the production. He said Ford’s presence made even the demanding portions of filming feel lighter.

“It was moments like that that made me love spending time with him. He made everything feel light and easy, even when we filmed the big climactic scene,” Quan wrote.

Quan’s memories also extend beyond the film set. He recalled that Ford taught him how to swim in a hotel pool after learning that the young actor was “scared of the water.”

“Harrison didn’t push or hurry me. He just kept talking me through it, letting me try a little more each time,” Quan recalled. “I focused on his voice, on the way he didn’t seem worried at all. If he wasn’t scared, maybe I didn’t have to be either.”

According to Quan, Ford held him in the water and showed him how to move his arms and legs to propel himself. Eventually, Ford removed his hands and allowed the young actor to try swimming on his own.

“I kicked forward, shaky at first, but I didn’t sink. I kept going, just a few feet, and when I lifted my head, Harrison was grinning. ‘You got it, kid.’”

Quan said Ford’s words gave him confidence beyond simply learning how to swim.

“I don’t know if I really ‘got it,’ but hearing him say it made me believe it. It wasn’t just about swimming. It was about breaking through something I hadn’t thought I could do. Standing there in the water, catching my breath, I felt a little braver than before,” according to People.

The memories offer a glimpse into the relationship between Quan and Ford during one of the most formative periods of Quan’s early acting career.

‘Never Say Die’ is now available wherever books are sold. (ANI)

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