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Home > Hollywood > Robert Downey Jr. says 'Avengers: Doomsday' won't be letdown after 'Endgame'

Robert Downey Jr. says 'Avengers: Doomsday' won't be letdown after 'Endgame'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/raj-arjun-sends-warm-birthday-wishes-to-his-prayer-whole-daughter-daughter-sara-arjun20260618195259"> <p class="title">Raj Arjun sends warm birthday wishes to his "prayer, whole daughter" daughter Sara Arjun</p> <a>

Raj Arjun sends warm birthday wishes to his "prayer, whole daughter" daughter Sara Arjun

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 18, 2026 19:54:11 IST

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Robert Downey Jr. says 'Avengers: Doomsday' won't be letdown after 'Endgame'

Washington [US], June 18 (ANI): Robert Downey Jr. has expressed confidence that Avengers: Doomsday will live up to expectations, saying the upcoming Marvel film has found a way to avoid disappointing audiences following the massive success of ‘Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.’

According to Variety, speaking alongside co-director Joe Russo, in an interview with an entertainment outlet, Downey, who returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain Doctor Doom, said the creative team has worked extensively to ensure the film offers something meaningful for longtime fans.

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Without revealing plot details, the Oscar-winning actor said ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ had “landed in a place” that would satisfy audiences. He added that the strength of the project lies not only in his performance but also in its overall structure and the way the story incorporates other characters.

“It’s about the way it’s been structured, and the other characters. There’s something going on in ‘Doomsday’ and forward that is literally the only antidote to: How do you not have these films be let down after an ‘Infinity War’ and an ‘Endgame?’ And boy, have we labored long and hard to bring that down,” he said.

Downey suggested the filmmakers had identified the “only antidote” to ensuring future Marvel films are “not be a letdown” after Infinity War and Endgame, adding that the team had “labored long and hard” to achieve that goal.

“I think [‘Doomsday’] is the most emotionally complex of all of them. And in a lot of ways, the most mature of all of them.”

“There’s an incredible amount of gratitude we have going into these two,” Downey also noted. “One epic at a time. ‘Doomsday’… just the gratitude to be able to do it. To still be engaging with people who are critical when we fall short, but who understand how difficult it is when we get it right,” he added.

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is scheduled to hit theatres on December 18. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 18, 2026 7:54 PM IST
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Robert Downey Jr. says 'Avengers: Doomsday' won't be letdown after 'Endgame'

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Robert Downey Jr. says 'Avengers: Doomsday' won't be letdown after 'Endgame'
Robert Downey Jr. says 'Avengers: Doomsday' won't be letdown after 'Endgame'
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