'Robocop' series in works, greenlit for eight episodes

Washington DC [US], July 21 (ANI): Amazon Prime Video has officially picked up a series version of “Robocop,” reported Variety. The streaming platform has given the show an eight-episode order for the series.

According to the outlet, the project has been in development since Amazon acquired MGM in 2022, with Amazon looking to capitalise on their access to MGM’s deep IP library for both film and television projects.

As per the official logline, “A giant tech conglomerate convinces the city to place a powerful robot on its police force – a robot implanted with the consciousness of a beloved, fallen officer.”

Peter Ocko serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett to produce via Blumhouse Atomic Monster. Ed Neumeier, co-creator and co-writer of the original “Robocop” film, will also serve as an executive producer of the series. Danielle Bozzone of Blumhouse Atomic Monster will co-executive produce and oversee the project for the company under the banner of Amazon MGM Studios.

“I’ve been a massive fan of ‘Robocop’ forever, so getting to help bring this world to television is a dream. What Paul Verhoeven created in 1987 was decades ahead of its time, and its questions about technology, identity, and who corporations really serve have only grown more urgent. With Peter’s distinctive vision and bold approach to storytelling, and alongside Ed and our partners at Amazon MGM Studios, we’re working to honour what made the original iconic and highlight its relevancy in this modern, tech-driven world, while building something unmistakably new for a global audience,” said James Wan as quoted by Variety.

The ‘Robocop’ franchise kicked off in 1987 with the first film starring Peter Weller as the titular half man, half machine law enforcement officer. Weller returned for the sequel in 1990, with Robert Burke taking over the role for “Robocop 3” in 1993. Nancy Allen starred in all three films as Officer Anne Lewis. A reboot starring Joel Kinnaman was released in 2014.

There have also been multiple “Robocop” TV shows to date, including two animated and two live-action shows, as well as video games and comic books. (ANI)

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