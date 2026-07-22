'Afterlife with Archie' based on Archie comics is in works, expected to release in 2027

Washington DC [US], July 21 (ANI): The series version of the ‘Afterlife With Archie’ comics is in the works, reported Variety.

The show was originally reported to be in development at Disney+ in 2025 with a script-to-series commitment. Disney is slating the series for a potential launch around Halloween 2027.

The show is based on the comic book series from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Francesco Francavilla. The logline states, “When a supernatural spell from a certain teen-witch backfires, unleashing an army of the possessed dead upon Riverdale, Archie and his friends must fight to stay alive, testing the friendships, romances, and loyalties that have always held them together,” reported Variety.

According to Variety, Aguirre-Sacasa wrote the script and serves as executive producer via Muckle Man Productions. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman of Berlanti Productions also executive produce, along with Jon Goldwater of Archie Comics Studios and Jimmy Gibbons of Muckle Man. Warner Bros. Television, where both Berlanti Productions and Muckle Man are under overall deals, is the studio.

“‘Afterlife With Archie’ has always been about more than just zombies — it’s about the friendships, loyalty and humanity that make Riverdale worth fighting for,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Kids & Family.

“Roberto, Greg, Sarah and Jon have such a deep appreciation for these characters, and they’ve built something that’s equal parts thrilling and heartfelt. Fans are going to fall hard for this new version of the gang … and maybe scream a little too,” added Ayo Davis, as quoted by Variety.

Aguirre-Sacasa and Berlanti previously collaborated on the series ‘Riverdale,’ which served as a dark reimagining of the Archie comics rife with murder, mystery, and jingle jangle. The show aired for seven seasons on The CW and remained highly popular throughout its run.

“We are so happy to reunite with Roberto on this exciting series that takes us back into the Riverdale world that we so love, and we are thankful to Disney+ and WBTV for giving us the opportunity to revisit some of our favorite characters in a unique and thrilling way. A special thank you to Jon Goldwater for letting us continue to play within the beloved ‘Archie’ universe and trusting us to bring Archie’s various stories to life,” Berlanti and Schechter added as quoted by Variety.

According to Variety, in addition to his work on ‘Riverdale,’ Aguirre-Sacasa serves as chief creative officer for Archie Comics. He and Robert Hack also created the comics ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,’ which Aguirre-Sacasa developed into a Netflix series that aired for two seasons.

He and Michael Grassi developed the ‘Riverdale’ spinoff Katy Keene as well. Berlanti Productions and WBTV produced all of the shows. (ANI)

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