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Home > Hollywood > Jason Bateman opens up about his outfit during "disorderly' arrest in Monaco

Jason Bateman opens up about his outfit during "disorderly' arrest in Monaco

Jason Bateman opens up about his outfit during "disorderly' arrest in Monaco
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

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Last updated: July 21, 2026 22:02:10 IST

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Jason Bateman opens up about his outfit during "disorderly' arrest in Monaco

Washington [US], July 21 (ANI): Actor Jason Bateman has shared a surprising incident from his past, revealing that he was once arrested in Monaco for being drunk and disorderly after a night out.

According to PEOPLE, the ‘Arrested Development’ actor spoke about the incident during the July 20 episode of the SmartLess podcast, which he co-hosts with Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. Looking back at the incident, Bateman said, “It happened to me once.”

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He then recalled what happened that night, saying, “I was arrested in Monaco for being drunk and disorderly.”

Bateman also shared what he was wearing and how the evening unfolded. “I was wearing a nice little leopard outfit,” he said, adding, “Fresh from the casino all banged up on cheap Champagne and a pocket full of chips. I just got rocked.”

Earlier this year, Bateman had spoken about his journey to sobriety in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He said his wife, Amanda Anka, played an important role in helping him rethink his drinking habits, which had become “annoyingly unpredictable.”

Talking about their conversations, Bateman said, “She’d be like, ‘This drip, drip, drip is annoyingly unpredictable, Jason.'”

The actor said he has now been “California sober,” a term often used for people who avoid alcohol and most drugs but continue to use marijuana. Bateman added that he has stayed away from alcohol and “the Scarface stuff” — referring to cocaine — for decades.

Looking back on his younger years, Bateman said he was fortunate that those moments happened before the age of social media.

“Fortunately, I was living at a time without social media and camera phones, so I got away with a lot, but it was definitely close a few times,” he shared, adding that he has also seen friends go through “bottoms that were pretty chilling.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 21, 2026 10:02 PM IST
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Jason Bateman opens up about his outfit during "disorderly' arrest in Monaco

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Jason Bateman opens up about his outfit during "disorderly' arrest in Monaco

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Jason Bateman opens up about his outfit during "disorderly' arrest in Monaco
Jason Bateman opens up about his outfit during "disorderly' arrest in Monaco
Jason Bateman opens up about his outfit during "disorderly' arrest in Monaco
Jason Bateman opens up about his outfit during "disorderly' arrest in Monaco

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