'La La Land' makers fix Ryan Gosling's hand placement in new poster ahead of movie's 10th anniversary

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > 'La La Land' makers fix Ryan Gosling's hand placement in new poster ahead of movie's 10th anniversary

'La La Land' makers fix Ryan Gosling's hand placement in new poster ahead of movie's 10th anniversary

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/theres-eventually-another-deadpool-film-ryan-reynolds-on-potential-deadpool-320260721230612"> <p class="title">"There's eventually another 'Deadpool' film": Ryan Reynolds on potential 'Deadpool 3'</p> <a>

"There's eventually another 'Deadpool' film": Ryan Reynolds on potential 'Deadpool 3'

Written By:
Last updated: July 21, 2026 23:54:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

'La La Land' makers fix Ryan Gosling's hand placement in new poster ahead of movie's 10th anniversary

Washington DC [US], July 21 (ANI): Ryan Gosling’s long-awaited wish regarding his hand placement in the La La Land poster has finally been granted by its makers ahead of the movie’s 10th anniversary.

After speaking out in multiple interviews over the years about his dislike of his hand placement as featured on the original “La La Land” theatrical release poster, production house Lionsgate has unveiled a new design for the movie’s 10th anniversary with Gosling’s flat hand now sticking out.

You Might Be Interested In

According to Variety, back in 2024, Gosling told The Wall Street Journal about a “moment” in the Oscar-winning hit that still haunts him years later: “We’re dancing, Emma and I, and I didn’t know this would become the poster for the movie. We were supposed to have our hands up, and I thought it would be cool to put my hand [more flat] even though everyone told me it wasn’t cool. I was sure it was cooler.”

“Now when I look at it, and I have to see it all the time, you know what would’ve been cooler… [the intended pose],” Gosling added. “It just killed the energy that way. I call it La La Hand.”

Lionsgate shared the poster it’s Instagram handle while writing, “A minor adjustment.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DbCNSjnp5wK/?hl=en

Timed for its 10th anniversary, “La La Land” is releasing back in theaters starting Sunday, Aug. 16, playing in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres.

The film won six Oscars, including best director and best cinematography, as well as a record-breaking seven Golden Globes. It grossed 447 million USD worldwide on a 30 million USD budget. A Broadway musical is currently in the works (a date for which has yet to be announced).

Gosling won a Golden Globe for his role as Seb, an aspiring pianist who falls in love with Mia (Stone), an actress who can’t catch a break. Stone went on to win the best actress at the Oscars, reported Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 21, 2026 11:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: la-la-landposterRyan Gosling

RELATED News

Colin Jost reveals correct pronunciation of wife Scarlett Johansson's last name

'Afterlife with Archie' based on Archie comics is in works, expected to release in 2027

"There's eventually another 'Deadpool' film": Ryan Reynolds on potential 'Deadpool 3'

'Robocop' series in works, greenlit for eight episodes

Jason Bateman opens up about his outfit during "disorderly' arrest in Monaco

LATEST NEWS

Insurer Chubb posts higher second-quarter profit on strong underwriting business

FPIs pull out Rs 4.58 lakh crore from Indian equities between Oct 2024 and Apr 2026: Govt

Canadians voice frustration over Trump tariffs as hockey stick tariff seen having limited impact

Citi remains bullish on sugar, bearish on coffee, moves to neutral on cocoa

TikTok US chief security officer to testify before US House on September 15

Goldman Sachs creates private markets platform for wealthy clients, memo shows

Raja Rani Coaching Concludes India's First National Blouse Designing Competition with 8,800+ Registrations

Trump touts 'most successful World Cup ever'

Airbus says seeking more Pratt jet engines in 2027

Brazil and US clash over future of payments as popular Pix system stirs global interest

'La La Land' makers fix Ryan Gosling's hand placement in new poster ahead of movie's 10th anniversary

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'La La Land' makers fix Ryan Gosling's hand placement in new poster ahead of movie's 10th anniversary

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'La La Land' makers fix Ryan Gosling's hand placement in new poster ahead of movie's 10th anniversary
'La La Land' makers fix Ryan Gosling's hand placement in new poster ahead of movie's 10th anniversary
'La La Land' makers fix Ryan Gosling's hand placement in new poster ahead of movie's 10th anniversary
'La La Land' makers fix Ryan Gosling's hand placement in new poster ahead of movie's 10th anniversary

QUICK LINKS