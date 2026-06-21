Rod Stewart nearly faints during Utah concert, returns to finish seated

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Rod Stewart nearly faints during Utah concert, returns to finish seated

Rod Stewart nearly faints during Utah concert, returns to finish seated

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/yash-starrer-toxic-a-fairy-tale-for-grown-ups-to-hit-theatres-on-august-2620260621125037"> <p class="title">Yash starrer 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' to hit theatres on August 26</p> <a>

Yash starrer 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' to hit theatres on August 26

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 13:14:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rod Stewart nearly faints during Utah concert, returns to finish seated

Los Angeles [US], June 21 (ANI): Veteran British singer Rod Stewart briefly paused his concert in Utah after reportedly feeling unwell and nearly fainting on stage, before returning to complete the performance while seated, as per PEOPLE.

As per the publication, footage cited by TMZ, the 81-year-old musician appeared to be in discomfort during his show at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City on Friday, June 19. Videos circulating online showed Stewart bending over as staff members brought an oxygen tank backstage to assist him.

You Might Be Interested In

After receiving medical assistance, Stewart addressed the audience and told concertgoers that he had nearly fainted, while also making a few light-hearted remarks. He went on to finish the remainder of the show sitting in a chair.

Representatives for the singer had not immediately commented on the incident.

The health scare comes weeks after Stewart announced changes to several performances in his Las Vegas residency and One Last Time Tour. Earlier this month, he revealed that his doctor had advised him to rest while recovering from the flu, leading to the postponement of multiple shows.

He later cancelled four concerts and rescheduled two others in Nevada and California, apologising to fans and saying he was “devastated” by the disruptions.

According to PEOPLE, Stewart also faced backlash after cancelling a California performance due to health concerns before being spotted at a Scotland World Cup match in Boston the same day. His team subsequently clarified that he had been diagnosed with an acute upper respiratory infection that resulted in laryngitis and was unable to perform due to medical advice.

The singer is currently scheduled to continue the U.S. leg of his One Last Time Tour through July and August, with the final concert planned for August 15 in St. Louis. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 1:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: concert-pauseentertainment newshealth scareHealth Updatelive performancemedical-adviceoxygen-tankrod-stewartutah-performance

RELATED News

Comedian Moshe Kasher diagnosed with tonsil cancer, says "My life has been terror, meditation, tears"

Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez to come together for alien-themed animation 'Not Alone'

Grammy-winning record producer Clive Davis passes away at 94

Pop icon Madonna reveals why her biopic never went into production, says "I've had a huge life…needed a big budget"

New Powerpuff Girls film in development at Warner Bros

LATEST NEWS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Klose congratulates Messi on breaking World Cup goals record, calls him "best footballer of all time"

'Genius' Messi triumphs in Dallas match, Argentina and Austrian fans say

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028

Senate passes housing bill in bid to ease supply crunch, high costs

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally

FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Iraq match suspended due to adverse weather

"Viking row' in the rain, nothing can stop Norway fans

Rod Stewart nearly faints during Utah concert, returns to finish seated

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rod Stewart nearly faints during Utah concert, returns to finish seated

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rod Stewart nearly faints during Utah concert, returns to finish seated
Rod Stewart nearly faints during Utah concert, returns to finish seated
Rod Stewart nearly faints during Utah concert, returns to finish seated
Rod Stewart nearly faints during Utah concert, returns to finish seated

QUICK LINKS