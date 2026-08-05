"Women don't method act because we have things to take care of, can't completely lose our minds": Anya Taylor-Joy

Los Angeles [US], August 5 (ANI): Actor Anya Taylor-Joy has shared her thoughts on method acting, saying she has never adopted the technique despite playing some of film and television’s most emotionally demanding characters, People reported.

In an interview, Taylor-Joy said she believes women often approach acting differently from many of their male counterparts.

“If you’ll notice, women don’t method act because we have things to take care of, so we can’t completely lose our minds,” she said as per People.

The actor, known for performances in The Witch, The Queen’s Gambit, Last Night in Soho, The Menu and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, described acting as “a controlled psychosis” rather than a process of completely becoming a character.

“I see acting as a controlled psychosis in a way. You’re pretending to be somebody else and having their thoughts 16 hours a day and moving like them, in their house, in their clothes. It’s like having a sister or a roommate check in up [in my mind] for a little bit,” she said.

Taylor-Joy said she values maintaining a healthy balance between her work and personal life, adding that those close to her understand when she becomes deeply immersed in a role, People reported.

“I’m just very grateful that the people in my life understand that and know that,” she said. “Sometimes if it gets out of hand, they’ll call me by the character name and they’ll be like, ‘We need to check in again.'”

The actor also stressed the importance of being considerate toward fellow cast and crew members while working on a production.

“But I can’t imagine keeping it up all the time because, again, you’re going to work with hundreds of people and it is your responsibility to be good to them and to help them do their best job. If you’re too invested in being an as*****, then that’s not gonna be very fun,” she said, People reported.

Taylor-Joy first gained widespread recognition with Robert Eggers’ 2015 horror film The Witch before earning international acclaim for her performance as chess prodigy Beth Harmon in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit. She has since starred in projects including Last Night in Soho, The Menu and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

The actor will next appear as Seren in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which is currently filming ahead of its planned 2027 release. She has also completed work on Dune: Part Three, reprising her role as Alia Atreides following her appearance in Dune: Part Two. Dune: Part Three is scheduled to release in theatres on Dec. 18, 2026, People reported. (ANI)

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