"Women don't method act because we have things to take care of, can't completely lose our minds": Anya Taylor-Joy

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > "Women don't method act because we have things to take care of, can't completely lose our minds": Anya Taylor-Joy

"Women don't method act because we have things to take care of, can't completely lose our minds": Anya Taylor-Joy

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/christina-applegate-is-back-home-after-months-long-hospitalisation20260804233508"> <p class="title">Christina Applegate is back home after months-long hospitalisation</p> <a>

Christina Applegate is back home after months-long hospitalisation

Written By:
Last updated: August 5, 2026 09:38:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

"Women don't method act because we have things to take care of, can't completely lose our minds": Anya Taylor-Joy

Los Angeles [US], August 5 (ANI): Actor Anya Taylor-Joy has shared her thoughts on method acting, saying she has never adopted the technique despite playing some of film and television’s most emotionally demanding characters, People reported.

In an interview, Taylor-Joy said she believes women often approach acting differently from many of their male counterparts.

You Might Be Interested In

“If you’ll notice, women don’t method act because we have things to take care of, so we can’t completely lose our minds,” she said as per People.

The actor, known for performances in The Witch, The Queen’s Gambit, Last Night in Soho, The Menu and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, described acting as “a controlled psychosis” rather than a process of completely becoming a character.

“I see acting as a controlled psychosis in a way. You’re pretending to be somebody else and having their thoughts 16 hours a day and moving like them, in their house, in their clothes. It’s like having a sister or a roommate check in up [in my mind] for a little bit,” she said.

Taylor-Joy said she values maintaining a healthy balance between her work and personal life, adding that those close to her understand when she becomes deeply immersed in a role, People reported.

“I’m just very grateful that the people in my life understand that and know that,” she said. “Sometimes if it gets out of hand, they’ll call me by the character name and they’ll be like, ‘We need to check in again.'”

The actor also stressed the importance of being considerate toward fellow cast and crew members while working on a production.

“But I can’t imagine keeping it up all the time because, again, you’re going to work with hundreds of people and it is your responsibility to be good to them and to help them do their best job. If you’re too invested in being an as*****, then that’s not gonna be very fun,” she said, People reported.

Taylor-Joy first gained widespread recognition with Robert Eggers’ 2015 horror film The Witch before earning international acclaim for her performance as chess prodigy Beth Harmon in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit. She has since starred in projects including Last Night in Soho, The Menu and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

The actor will next appear as Seren in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which is currently filming ahead of its planned 2027 release. She has also completed work on Dune: Part Three, reprising her role as Alia Atreides following her appearance in Dune: Part Two. Dune: Part Three is scheduled to release in theatres on Dec. 18, 2026, People reported. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 5, 2026 9:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: acting-approachacting-techniqueanya-taylor-joycontrolled-psychosisfemale-actorshollywoodmental healthmethod-actingwork life balance

RELATED News

Jared Leto no longer associated with 'Assassination' amid sexual misconduct allegations: Report

Joe Jonas joins 'The Voice: Celebrity' as coach, Keke Palmer to host special Season 31

Jesse Eisenberg's directorial 'The Debut' to close BFI London Film Festival 2026

Rebecca Rittenhouse joins 'Cable Guy' inspired comedy pilot

Viola Davis to star in thriller series 'Ascent'

LATEST NEWS

Chinese optical module makers slump after report on planned US import ban

GM renews China joint venture with SAIC for 20 years after restructuring

Tarik Skubal makes quality start but loses Dodgers debut to Cubs

TIMELINE-Changes to India's cash reserve ratio since 1992

Taiwan investigates 17 Chinese firms for suspected poaching of high-tech talent

Morning Bid: Semis fly again as AI capex shoots the moon

Tarik Skubal makes quality start but loses Dodgers debut to Cubs

UPDATE 1-Australia's Jetstar to charge for carry-on bags in overhead lockers

SpaceX revenue jumps in debut results as satellite, AI businesses surge

Japan PM Takaichi asked BOJ to buy more bonds when needed, Jiji reports

"Women don't method act because we have things to take care of, can't completely lose our minds": Anya Taylor-Joy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Women don't method act because we have things to take care of, can't completely lose our minds": Anya Taylor-Joy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Women don't method act because we have things to take care of, can't completely lose our minds": Anya Taylor-Joy
"Women don't method act because we have things to take care of, can't completely lose our minds": Anya Taylor-Joy
"Women don't method act because we have things to take care of, can't completely lose our minds": Anya Taylor-Joy
"Women don't method act because we have things to take care of, can't completely lose our minds": Anya Taylor-Joy

QUICK LINKS