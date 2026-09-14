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Home > Hollywood > Sandra Bullock shares auditioning experiences during early career

Sandra Bullock shares auditioning experiences during early career

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/nana-patekar-marks-ganesh-chaturthi-celebrations-with-family20260914145907"> <p class="title">Nana Patekar marks Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with family</p> <a>

Nana Patekar marks Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with family

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Last updated: September 14, 2026 15:49:11 IST

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Sandra Bullock shares auditioning experiences during early career

Los Angeles [US], September 14 (ANI): Hollywood actor Sandra Bullock has opened up about the uncomfortable experiences she faced during the early years of her acting career, recalling that she encountered inappropriate demands during auditions while trying to establish herself in the industry, according to E! News. 

In a conversation with actor Jennifer Aniston for Interview magazine, published on September 8, Bullock spoke about her struggles as a young actress in New York, where she worked as a waitress while auditioning for roles.

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“I was in New York, I was a waitress, I was auditioning for every pervert that existed, asking me to drop my pants,” Bullock said. “I was like, ‘Nope, not the role for me.’”

The actor, known for films such as ‘The Blind Side’ and ‘Crash’, said she was determined to make choices that aligned with her values despite the pressure many actors face while trying to find work.

“I was working my way up. Every working actor thinks you will never work again so you just take what you can get and make the most of it,” she said.

Bullock also reflected on a turning point in her career when she decided to move away from romantic comedies following the 2002 release of ‘Two Weeks Notice’. She said she wanted to explore different genres and challenge herself as an actor, as per the outlet. 

“The only time I was intentional about my career was when I said, ‘I need to stop right now with the rom-coms,’ …. And I took a role in this film called ‘Crash’,” she said.

“It was a genius film. I wanted to start flexing other muscles,” Bullock added.

During the discussion, Aniston highlighted the challenges actors face when moving from comedy to dramatic roles, saying it can be risky to leave a familiar space.

“The industry tends to pooh-pooh comedies,” Aniston said, while adding that comedy is not as easy as it appears.

Bullock, however, revealed that she now misses working on comedies and wants to return to the genre.

“Some people want to bring sexy back,” she joked. “We’re going to bring the funny back,” according to E! News. (ANI) 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 14, 2026 3:49 PM IST
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Tags: acting careeraudition-strugglesearly-challengesHollywood actorinappropriate-demandsindustry-pressurenew yorkSandra Bullock

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Sandra Bullock shares auditioning experiences during early career

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Sandra Bullock shares auditioning experiences during early career
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Sandra Bullock shares auditioning experiences during early career

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