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Home > Hollywood > 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer unleashes Tom Holland's most isolated battle yet against Hulk

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer unleashes Tom Holland's most isolated battle yet against Hulk

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/ben-stiller-confirms-new-york-knicks-documentary-series-is-in-making20260618152424"> <p class="title">Ben Stiller confirms New York Knicks documentary series is in making</p> <a>

Ben Stiller confirms New York Knicks documentary series is in making

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 18, 2026 16:22:11 IST

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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer unleashes Tom Holland's most isolated battle yet against Hulk

Washington [US], June 18 (ANI): ‘Spider-Man’ fans who were waiting for a fresh glimpse of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ finally got one on Tuesday, as Sony Pictures unveiled a new trailer that offers the first look at Mark Ruffalo returning as Bruce Banner, better known as the Hulk.

The two-minute thirty-nine second trailer hints at a new challenge for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, who appears to be struggling with a mysterious transformation.

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“What is happening to me? I’m losing my mind. I am totally out of control, and I gotta fix whatever this is right now,” Peter says in the teaser, setting the stage for the film’s central conflict.

Seeking answers, Peter turns to Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo. In one of the trailer’s key moments, Banner explains that he has developed a way to suppress mutating DNA and shows Peter a device that helps him control his condition. He jokingly warns Peter that if he ever sees him without the device, he should “Run!”

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

The warning soon proves significant as the trailer later shows Banner transforming into the Hulk in front of Spider-Man, marking Ruffalo’s first appearance in the franchise alongside Holland’s Peter Parker.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 31, 2026.

Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker, while Zendaya returns as MJ. The cast also includes Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas in key roles.

According to the film’s official synopsis, Peter is trying to rebuild his life by fighting crime in a world that no longer remembers his identity. As his old friends move on and the pressures of being Spider-Man mount, he undergoes a transformation that may be beyond his control. At the same time, he must confront a dangerous new villain who poses an invisible threat to the city and the people he cares about. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 18, 2026 4:22 PM IST
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Tags: Brand New DayMark Ruffalopeter-parkerspider man brand new daySpider-Mantom hollandTrailer

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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer unleashes Tom Holland's most isolated battle yet against Hulk

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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer unleashes Tom Holland's most isolated battle yet against Hulk

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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer unleashes Tom Holland's most isolated battle yet against Hulk
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer unleashes Tom Holland's most isolated battle yet against Hulk
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer unleashes Tom Holland's most isolated battle yet against Hulk
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer unleashes Tom Holland's most isolated battle yet against Hulk

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