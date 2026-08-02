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Home > Hollywood > 'The Sopranos' actor Vincent Pastore passes away at 80

'The Sopranos' actor Vincent Pastore passes away at 80

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/music-composer-devi-sri-prasad-to-make-his-acting-debut-with-film-yellamma20260802203218"> <p class="title">Music composer Devi Sri Prasad to make his acting debut with film 'Yellamma'</p> <a>

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad to make his acting debut with film 'Yellamma'

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Last updated: August 2, 2026 20:48:13 IST

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'The Sopranos' actor Vincent Pastore passes away at 80

Washington DC [US], August 2 (ANI): Actor Vincent Pastore, who is best known for playing Salvatore Bonpensiero on “The Sopranos,’ has passed away at the age of 80, reported Variety.

Pastore was a key player on the first two seasons of ‘The Sopranos,’ and helped deliver one of the mob drama’s most iconic moments. In the show, the actor was part of Tony Soprano’s (James Galdofini) most trusted inner circle, until he became an informant for the FBI.

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In the Season 2 finale, Tony, along with Silvio (Steven Van Zandt) and Paulie (Tony Sirico), makes the difficult decision to kill him off while out on a boat.

His ‘Sopranos’ co-actor Michael Imperioli expressed his sorrow for the passing of actor Vincent Pastore in a heartfelt Instagram post.

He wrote, “Our beloved friend and collaborator VINCENT PASTORE has passed away. This is a hard one for us, it seems like I’ve known Vinny forever. We did lots of work together and travelled all over the USA as well as Italy and Australia. Lots of good times. Lots of laughs. Vinny was a kind-hearted brother who cared deeply about his family and friends. I will miss him always.”

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Michael Imperioli (@realmichaelimperioli)

According to Variety, Pastore was cast as a mobster many times throughout his career. He had small parts in early ’90s crime dramas like ‘Carlito’s Way’ and ‘Goodfellas.’

He saw his stock rise with a pair of roles in the 1995 film ‘The Jerky Boys: The Movie’ and the 1996 TV movie ‘Gotti.’

His other film credits include ‘Shark Tale,’ ‘Mickey Blue Eyes,’ ‘Witness to the Mob,’ ‘The Deli,’ ‘Spinning Gold,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Brooklyn,’ ‘Revolver,’ ‘This Thing of Ours,’ ‘Bachelor Party Vegas,’ ‘A Brooklyn State of Mind’ and many others.

On TV, Pastore appeared on ‘New York Undercover,’ ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Bull,’ ‘Son of the Beach,’ ‘Queens Supreme,’ ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Pair of Kings.’

He was also a contestant on several reality shows, including ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ ‘Shark Tank’ and ‘Celebrity Family Feud.’

Pastore is survived by his daughter, Renee, reported Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 2, 2026 8:48 PM IST
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'The Sopranos' actor Vincent Pastore passes away at 80

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'The Sopranos' actor Vincent Pastore passes away at 80

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'The Sopranos' actor Vincent Pastore passes away at 80
'The Sopranos' actor Vincent Pastore passes away at 80
'The Sopranos' actor Vincent Pastore passes away at 80
'The Sopranos' actor Vincent Pastore passes away at 80

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