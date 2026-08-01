LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Director Taylor Sheridan to play role in Lioness S3

Director Taylor Sheridan to play role in Lioness S3

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/movie-adaptation-of-stephen-kings-desperation-in-works-final-destination-bloodlines-directors-to-helm20260801224539"> <p class="title">Movie adaptation of Stephen King's 'Desperation' in works, 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' directors to helm</p> <a>

Movie adaptation of Stephen King's 'Desperation' in works, 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' directors to helm

Written By:
Last updated: August 1, 2026 23:14:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Director Taylor Sheridan to play role in Lioness S3

Washington DC [US], August 1 (ANI): Director Taylor Sheridan is set to get in front of the camera in the third season of spy thriller ‘Lioness,’ reported The Hollywood Reporter.

“He’s involved. I mean, he has a role, which is great. And the show’s better for it when he plays a role,” Thad Luckinbill told The Hollywood Reporter of Sheridan’s balancing acting with writing and producing his many television series.

You Might Be Interested In

“He’s a great character, and he kills it. So, I love when he comes in and plays with us,” added Luckinbill as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

While Luckinbill, who plays Kyle McManus, a field-active CIA paramilitary officer and old friend of station chief Joe (Zoe Saldana), couldn’t say much more about what Sheridan’s role would entail although he did reveal they share scenes together.

Sheridan previously appeared as CIA officer Cody Spears in a cameo during season two.

However, it isn’t unfamiliar territory for Sheridan. Before becoming one of television’s most prolific creators, he appeared in series including Sons of Anarchy and Veronica Mars, in addition to onscreen roles in Yellowstone and 1883.

Per Paramount+, here’s the official season three logline: “Hidden networks, foreign operatives and personal betrayals collide. Joe (Saldana) walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn’t, names vanish and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman) and Westfield (Michael Kelly), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life.”

The third season of the show is set to premiere on August 2, 2026. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 1, 2026 11:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: entertainmentlioness-season-3spy-thrillertaylor-sheridan

RELATED News

Movie adaptation of Stephen King's 'Desperation' in works, 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' directors to helm

"We are fully committed to give her love": Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt working out co-parenting, months after split

Sitcom 'The Inbetweeners' to return with a reunion movie

"I haven't seen any legitimate photos": Jason Kelce praises Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce for keeping wedding private

Ariana Grande embraces 'unfiltered rage' in gory 'Petal' music video

LATEST NEWS

Three dead in Idaho shopping center shooting

Reuters World News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Randy Arozarena leads Mariners over Twins

WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launches fresh attacks

Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters Sports News Summary

WTA roundup: Alexandra Eala upsets Naomi Osaka to reach final in Washington

Eala ousts Osaka to set up final meeting with top seed Pegula in Washington DC

Marlins' hot stretch continues with win over Mets

Director Taylor Sheridan to play role in Lioness S3

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Director Taylor Sheridan to play role in Lioness S3

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Director Taylor Sheridan to play role in Lioness S3
Director Taylor Sheridan to play role in Lioness S3
Director Taylor Sheridan to play role in Lioness S3
Director Taylor Sheridan to play role in Lioness S3

QUICK LINKS