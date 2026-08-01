Movie adaptation of Stephen King's 'Desperation' in works, 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' directors to helm

Washington DC [US], August 1 (ANI): Stephen King’s ‘Desperation’ is headed to the big screen, with Searchlight production house bringing together some big names to develop a take on the 1996 novel by the horror maestro, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, filmmaking duo Zach Lipovsky and Adam B Stein are in talks to direct the film while Sam Raimi and King will be working together on a project, with Raimi producing along with his Ghost House Pictures partner Robert Tapert. Ryan Brennan is set to write the script of the film.

“Stranded in a remote desert town where something evil has awakened, a group of travellers must fight to survive when a sadistic, possessed cop turns routine arrests into a relentless fight for their lives,” the logline reads as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Director Lipovsky and Stein gained fame with ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ and the two have a full schedule of projects in the works, including the short story adaptation Long Lost, set up with Amblin and Universal, and writing duties on Chris Columbus’ third Gremlins movie, as well as an animated Venom movie and Metal Gear Solid, both at Sony.

Stein and Lipovsky are also producing, with Romel Adam and Jose Canas executive producing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, SVP of production Taylor Friedman and creative exec Cameron Chidsey are overseeing for Searchlight, reporting to heads of production and development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas. Mahdi Salehi at Hansen Jacobson handled the deal on behalf of Ghost House.

King properties have been particularly hot over the past decade, with last year alone bringing It: Welcome to Derry, The Long Walk, The Life of Chuck and The Running Man.

Raimi, the pioneering horror maestro behind Evil Dead as well as the original Spider-Man trilogy, is repped by CAA. He was last in theatres with Send Help. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)