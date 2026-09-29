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Home > Hollywood > 'Spiderman: Brand New Day' re-release in works with new footage

'Spiderman: Brand New Day' re-release in works with new footage

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/music/miley-cyrus-scores-her-first-no-1-album-in-more-than-a-decade20260929092022"> <p class="title">Miley Cyrus scores her First No. 1 album in more than a decade</p> <a>

Miley Cyrus scores her First No. 1 album in more than a decade

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Last updated: September 29, 2026 09:22:13 IST

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'Spiderman: Brand New Day' re-release in works with new footage

Washington DC [US], September 29 (ANI): Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is set to re-release with new footage, reported Variety. The release date of the film has not been revealed yet by the makers. 

Released in theatres on July 31, the superhero blockbuster grossed 2.49 billion USD at the domestic box office, making it the third highest-grossing movie of all time behind 2009’s ‘Avatar’ (2.92 billion USD) and 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ahead of 2022’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and 1994’s ‘Titanic’.

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The last milestone left for the Marvel-Sony tentpole is to become the first movie to cross $1 billion at the domestic box office alone. ‘Brand New Day’ currently sits at 950.6 million USD in North America, meaning the record most likely would be out of reach if it weren’t for the re-release, reported Variety. 

The film also made a historic theatrical debut in India, overtaking ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to earn the biggest opening day benchmark for a non-Indian film till date.

According to Variety, the film made a gross collection of Rs 72.44 crore on its first day, already surpassing the previous Hollywood launch benchmark set by ‘Endgame’. An audience of nearly 1 million people flocked to theatres on its opening Thursday alone.

At PVR Inox, the ‘Spider-Man’ sequel grossed over Rs 135 crore during its opening weekend. The film’s four-day extended opening weekend produced a collection of Rs 328.5 crore across the country. In four days of its release, the film emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Hollywood release of all time in the Indian market.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ earned over Rs 20 crore on Monday, August 3.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ follows Tom Holland’s Peter Parker as he tries to rebuild his life after a spell made his friends and family forget who he was. 

Other cast members include Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Tramell Tillman and Florence Pugh. Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film with a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 29, 2026 9:22 AM IST
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Tags: domestic-box-officeentertainmentnew-footagere-releasespider man brand new daytom holland

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'Spiderman: Brand New Day' re-release in works with new footage

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'Spiderman: Brand New Day' re-release in works with new footage
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'Spiderman: Brand New Day' re-release in works with new footage
'Spiderman: Brand New Day' re-release in works with new footage

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