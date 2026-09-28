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Home > Hollywood > "It's the destruction of a life…": Josh Gad reacts to Cornell sexual assault lawsuit

"It's the destruction of a life…": Josh Gad reacts to Cornell sexual assault lawsuit

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/mushtaq-khan-laid-to-rest-rajpal-yadav-sanjay-mishra-anees-bazmee-pay-tribute-son-recalls-final-moments20260925184256"> <p class="title">Mushtaq Khan laid to rest, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Anees Bazmee pay tribute, son recalls final moments</p> <a>

Mushtaq Khan laid to rest, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Anees Bazmee pay tribute, son recalls final moments

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Last updated: September 28, 2026 09:01:12 IST

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"It's the destruction of a life…": Josh Gad reacts to Cornell sexual assault lawsuit

Los Angeles [US], September 28 (ANI): Actor Josh Gad has publicly condemned Cornell University’s handling of disciplinary proceedings tied to allegations of sexual assault involving seven fraternity members, saying institutions must impose meaningful accountability in cases of alleged sexual violence.

In a post on his Instagram account, Gad criticised what he described as lenient consequences after a former Cornell student alleged she was drugged and sexually assaulted by members of the Chi Phi fraternity in October 2024.

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“When we start setting a precedent that our girls and women can be brutally raped, and the resulting disciplinary action is to hand out… essays… about why it was wrong to brutally violate an innocent girl, we have lost our minds,” Gad wrote in the image text accompanying his post.

Gad continued his criticism by rejecting the characterisation of sexual assault as a mistake or something that can be addressed through limited institutional punishment.

“That’s not a ‘mistake’ that these ‘aw shucks gee whiz rapist fellas’ learn from,” he wrote, adding, “There is NO SUCH THING as white-collar rape. This isn’t an Oopsie Daisy. It’s the destruction of a life.”

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad)

The former student, identified as Jane Doe in court documents, filed a lawsuit against Cornell University and seven fraternity members in New York Supreme Court on September 16. According to People magazine, she alleges that she was drugged and sexually assaulted at a fraternity house in Ithaca on October 19, 2024.

Her attorney, Thomas Giuffra, claimed that only two of the seven alleged attackers were expelled, while other fraternity members received lesser disciplinary measures, including writing essays. Giuffra also said none of the alleged attackers was arrested, as reported by People magazine.

The allegations have not been established as fact in court. According to People magazine, the former student reported the alleged assaults to Cornell’s university police department about three weeks after the incident and later left the university.

As per People magazine, Cornell said it investigated and adjudicated the allegations in accordance with its policies. In a September 21 statement, the university said it ” condemns sexual violence, ” adding that sexual violence is “fundamentally incompatible” with its principles; the university said its Office of Civil Rights and Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards had handled the matter, while the Xi chapter of Chi Phi remained barred from campus.

“Federal privacy law prohibits Cornell from disclosing specific information regarding individual students and we therefore are unable to make a public statement on any other disciplinary response,” the university said. It added that violations of university policies could result in sanctions “up to and including suspension or expulsion,” as quoted by People magazine.

Cornell had previously described the allegations as involving “serious and deeply disturbing allegations of drug abuse and sexual violence” and called the alleged behaviour “abhorrent.”

Chi Phi’s national headquarters also condemned sexual violence while declining to discuss the specific allegations because of the pending litigation.

“Chi Phi unequivocally condemns sexual violence,” the fraternity said, adding that sexual violence is “fundamentally incompatible” with its principles and expectations. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 28, 2026 9:01 AM IST
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Tags: Accountabilitycornell-universitydisciplinary-actionfraternity-misconductjosh-gadsexual assault

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"It's the destruction of a life…": Josh Gad reacts to Cornell sexual assault lawsuit

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"It's the destruction of a life…": Josh Gad reacts to Cornell sexual assault lawsuit

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"It's the destruction of a life…": Josh Gad reacts to Cornell sexual assault lawsuit
"It's the destruction of a life…": Josh Gad reacts to Cornell sexual assault lawsuit
"It's the destruction of a life…": Josh Gad reacts to Cornell sexual assault lawsuit
"It's the destruction of a life…": Josh Gad reacts to Cornell sexual assault lawsuit

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