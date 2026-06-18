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Home > Hollywood > "They're very encouraging of me…": Angelina Jolie on children's support after divorce from Brad Pitt

"They're very encouraging of me…": Angelina Jolie on children's support after divorce from Brad Pitt

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/raj-arjun-sends-warm-birthday-wishes-to-his-prayer-whole-daughter-daughter-sara-arjun20260618195259"> <p class="title">Raj Arjun sends warm birthday wishes to his "prayer, whole daughter" daughter Sara Arjun</p> <a>

Raj Arjun sends warm birthday wishes to his "prayer, whole daughter" daughter Sara Arjun

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 18, 2026 22:25:11 IST

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"They're very encouraging of me…": Angelina Jolie on children's support after divorce from Brad Pitt

Los Angeles [US], June 18 (ANI): Angelina Jolie has offered a sneak peek into her personal life, subtly addressing her messy divorce from Brad Pitt.

In a conversation with Variety, Jolie hinted at her private life, stating, “I think my fighting spirit is finally back,” adding how her children have been quite encouraging through the process.

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“I lost it for a bit. I got kind of taken down a little bit, and it’s coming back in large part thanks to my children, who are now older, and encouraging it,” she said.

Angelina Jolie further shared how her kids want her to travel the world.

“My kids are almost all 18, so now they want to see me travelling the world, they want me to get out and do things. They know me more than anybody, and they still like me, which says a lot. I think they’re very encouraging of me, kind of getting back to aspects of myself that maybe I hadn’t felt as free to do,” the actor said.

The remarks come at a time when Angelina Jolie opened up about her film ‘Couture’, where she plays Maxine, a low-budget horror film director juggling a film commission from a French luxury fashion house and being a single mother while going through a divorce.

‘Couture’ writer and director Alice Winocour shared how she wrote the French and English language drama with Jolie in mind.

“I needed someone special, someone who would have a special connection with the story. Angelina has a lot in common with the character. She’s also a director, and she has been through this — not cancer — but everyone knows her story. So I felt like it’s for her,” she said, as quoted by Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 18, 2026 10:25 PM IST
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"They're very encouraging of me…": Angelina Jolie on children's support after divorce from Brad Pitt

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"They're very encouraging of me…": Angelina Jolie on children's support after divorce from Brad Pitt

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"They're very encouraging of me…": Angelina Jolie on children's support after divorce from Brad Pitt
"They're very encouraging of me…": Angelina Jolie on children's support after divorce from Brad Pitt
"They're very encouraging of me…": Angelina Jolie on children's support after divorce from Brad Pitt
"They're very encouraging of me…": Angelina Jolie on children's support after divorce from Brad Pitt

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