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Home > Hollywood > Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez to come together for alien-themed animation 'Not Alone'

Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez to come together for alien-themed animation 'Not Alone'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/new-powerpuff-girls-film-in-development-at-warner-bros20260622235501"> <p class="title">New Powerpuff Girls film in development at Warner Bros</p> <a>

New Powerpuff Girls film in development at Warner Bros

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 23, 2026 02:40:11 IST

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Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez to come together for alien-themed animation 'Not Alone'

Los Angeles [US], June 22 (ANI): Actors Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez are set to come together for a film, ‘Not Alone’ – a new alien-themed animated feature from Illumination, the studio behind global hits like ‘Despicable Me’ and ‘Super Mario Bros’.

As per Variety, Chalamet will voice the character of Joe, an “introverted rocket mechanic who lives a quiet life alone”, as per an official announcement, while Selena Gomez will voice Fran, a “brilliant astro-botanist who is developing the world’s first-ever plant-fueled rocket.”

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“When Joe and Fran are brought together to prepare for the inaugural launch of this revolutionary rocket, there are immediate sparks, but neither is particularly adept at romance. Life becomes more complicated when three aliens — tiny, unruly and adorable — take refuge in Joe’s home. Dunk, Welly and Shirm are on the interplanetary run from a zealous yet inept officer of the law named Zandro. The aliens determine that Fran’s rocket could provide their means of getting back home to safety,” read the official film synopsis, according to Variety.

Dunk, Welly and Shirm will be voiced by Rob Brydon, Diane Morgan, and Jamie Demetriou.

‘Ted Lasso’ star Brett Goldstein will be seen as Officer Zandro.

Others in the supporting cast include Allison Janney and Lamorne Morris.

The ‘Not Alone’ will be co-directed by Illumination mainstays Eric Guillon, who was the co-director of ‘Despicable Me 2’, Claire Dodgson, and Jonathan Del.

The film is slated to release on April 16, 2027.

It will be produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and executive produced by Joy Poirel, Richard Curtis, and David Distenfeld.

It is worth mentioning that the role marks Timothee Chalamet’s first feature-length animated film. In a recent film, the actor graced the big screen with his Oscar-nominated ‘Marty Supreme’.

Next up, he is also set to reprise his role as Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Three’, scheduled to hit theatres in December.

For Selena Gomez, her upcoming credits include the Linda Ronstadt biopic, in which she will portray the Grammy-winning singer. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 23, 2026 2:40 AM IST
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Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez to come together for alien-themed animation 'Not Alone'

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Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez to come together for alien-themed animation 'Not Alone'
Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez to come together for alien-themed animation 'Not Alone'
Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez to come together for alien-themed animation 'Not Alone'
Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez to come together for alien-themed animation 'Not Alone'

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