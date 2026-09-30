Tribeca Festival announces 2027 dates, submissions open for 26th edition

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Tribeca Festival announces 2027 dates, submissions open for 26th edition

Tribeca Festival announces 2027 dates, submissions open for 26th edition

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/isha-rikhi-apologises-to-fans-after-bigg-boss-20-exit-says-8220may-have-disappointed-some-of-you821720260930204842"> <p class="title">Isha Rikhi apologises to fans after Bigg Boss 20 exit, says “may have disappointed some of you’</p> <a>

Isha Rikhi apologises to fans after Bigg Boss 20 exit, says “may have disappointed some of you’

Written By:
Last updated: September 30, 2026 22:28:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tribeca Festival announces 2027 dates, submissions open for 26th edition

New York [US], September 30 (ANI): The Tribeca Festival has announced the dates for its 26th edition, with the 2027 festival scheduled to take place from June 3 to June 12 in New York City, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

Following its landmark 25th anniversary edition, the festival has opened submissions across multiple programming categories, including feature films, shorts, music videos, Tribeca TV, Tribeca digital creators, Tribeca games, Tribeca podcasts and Tribeca X.

You Might Be Interested In

Tribeca Enterprises CEO Rebecca Glashow said the festival is looking forward to welcoming audiences and artists for its next edition.

“Building on a record year at the box office, we cannot wait to welcome our passionate audiences back to New York City for our 26th year to discover and delight in the incredible stories, creativity, and cultural experiences that make Tribeca so special each June,” Glashow said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

“At its heart, Tribeca has always been about bringing audiences and artists together to experience the new voices shaping our culture,” she added.

Festival director and senior vice president of programming Cara Cusumano said the 2027 edition will continue the festival’s tradition of discovering emerging storytellers.

“Last year’s record-breaking submissions helped make our 25th anniversary one of the most remarkable editions in Tribeca’s history, and we can’t wait to see what comes next,” Cusumano said, as per the outlet. 

“Tribeca was built on the belief that the next great storyteller could come from anywhere, and we look forward to meeting the voices who will define the 2027 Festival,” she added.

The 25th anniversary edition, held from June 3 to June 14, featured a record 104 feature film world premieres and more than 240 live events.

The festival’s milestone edition included Bruce Springsteen receiving the Harry Belafonte Award and participating in a conversation and performance with Bono and Patti Smith. It also featured premieres including Madonna’s ‘Confessions II’ cinematic experience, a companion project to her ‘Confessions II’ album; Katy Perry’s concert film ‘The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris’; and the Katie Holmes-Joshua Jackson romantic comedy ‘Happy Hours’, marking an onscreen reunion for the former ‘Dawson’s Creek’ co-stars.

Other highlights included the AI-driven Iran-set film ‘Dreams of Violets’ and the Margo Martindale-led trucker drama ‘The Long Haul’,according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

Festival passes are now available, including the new Hudson Opening Weekend option, which provides access to festival programming from opening night through the first Monday. The festival is also offering an Under 25 pass for the second consecutive year.

The Tribeca Festival, founded in 2001 by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff, celebrates film, television, music, games, podcasts and digital storytelling while bringing together artists and audiences in New York City, according to The Hollywood Reporter.  (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 30, 2026 10:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2027-dates26th-editioncinematic experiencefilm-festivalJoshua JacksonKatie Holmeskaty perryMadonnamusic videostribeca-festivaltribeca-gamestribeca-podcasts

RELATED News

Tom Cruise says Princess Diana brought Prince William to first 'Mission: Impossible' set

Danny Boyle backs Jack O’Connell for James Bond, confirms Cillian Murphy’s return in '28 Years Later Part 3'

"It makes you feel really good": Taylor Swift’s ‘Cleveland!’ gets love from Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce 

"Not good at all": Pete Davidson opens up about back-to-back concussions on film set

Jennifer Lawrence to star in Zach Cregger's sci-fi 'The Flood'

LATEST NEWS

Man City need siege mentality after rules breach verdict, psychotherapist says

BRIEF-Lilly's Foundayo Demonstrated Cardiovascular Safety Alongside Sustained A1c Reduction And Weight Loss

Mattel chief Kreiz to step down, join Paramount Skydance as co-CEO

Micron's AI-fueled revenue forecast blows past estimates, backlog swells

Mattel chief Kreiz to step down, join Paramount Skydance as co-CEO

Man City need siege mentality after rules breach verdict, psychotherapist says

UPDATE 6-Mattel chief Kreiz to step down, join Paramount Skydance as co-CEO

Paramount gets court green light on Warner Bros deal, names Mattel's Kreiz co-CEO

Micron's AI-fueled revenue forecast blows past estimates, backlog swells

Panama panel recommends First Quantum mine restart to fund phased closure

Tribeca Festival announces 2027 dates, submissions open for 26th edition

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tribeca Festival announces 2027 dates, submissions open for 26th edition

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tribeca Festival announces 2027 dates, submissions open for 26th edition
Tribeca Festival announces 2027 dates, submissions open for 26th edition
Tribeca Festival announces 2027 dates, submissions open for 26th edition
Tribeca Festival announces 2027 dates, submissions open for 26th edition

QUICK LINKS