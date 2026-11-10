Vera Farmiga to star in supernatural horror film ‘Inferno’

Washington DC [US], November 10 (ANI): Actor Vera Farmiga, best known for leading the hit horror franchise ‘The Conjuring’, is set to return to the supernatural genre with her upcoming film ‘Inferno’, in which she will also serve as an executive producer, according to Variety.

According to Variety, the Oscar-nominated actor will star in the supernatural horror film, which is being written and directed by Bryan Hill, known for his work on HBO Max’s ‘Titans’.

The film is being produced by Ara Keshishian, known for ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ and ‘Kidnap’, and Petr Jákl of ZQ Entertainment, alongside Adrian Askarieh’s Prime Universe Films, which is associated with the ‘Hitman’ franchise.

Manifest Pictures will handle international sales and introduce the project to buyers at the upcoming American Film Market. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group will jointly represent the domestic rights.

According to the film’s synopsis, ‘Inferno’ is based on the long-rumoured special division of Britain’s Scotland Yard that investigates occult activities.

Farmiga will portray a former detective whose pursuit of a killer forces her to return to the ‘Black Branch’ and confront the paranormal terror she believed she had escaped, according to Variety.

The film is scheduled to begin production in late spring.

Speaking about the project, Hill said, “Great horror films challenge what we believe about the world. With ‘Inferno,’ I want to create a terrifying mystery that stays with audiences long after the credits roll. Vera Farmiga is an extraordinary actor whose intelligence, emotional depth, and commanding presence make her the perfect person to lead us into and through that darkness.”

Hill’s first feature film, ‘Archangel’, is currently in post-production. His work spans films, television, graphic novels and video games. His screenwriting credits include ‘Bitter Root’, ‘The Purgatory Game’ and Universal’s upcoming Prince biopic, which will be produced by Ryan Coogler. His comics work includes ‘American Carnage’, ‘Chariot’, ‘Blade: Evil Against Evil’ and ‘Batman and the Outsiders’.

Describing ‘Inferno’ as a supernatural thriller, Manifest Pictures co-CEO Yvette Zhuang said, “‘Inferno’ is a sophisticated supernatural thriller that marries the investigative propulsion of a serial-killer procedural with the visceral terror of possession horror,” according to Variety.

Manifest Pictures co-CEO Zach Glueck added, “We were immediately sucked into Hill’s script, which has unnerving procedural tension of ‘Manhunter’ and the emotional, performance-driven horror of ‘The Exorcist’ or ‘Longlegs’.”

He further said that Hill’s experience collaborating with filmmakers such as Ryan Coogler and Sam Raimi, along with his work on HBO’s ‘Titans’, had prepared him for his role as a multi-hyphenate creator.

Farmiga recently concluded her five-film run in ‘The Conjuring’ franchise with 2025’s ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’, according to Variety. (ANI)

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