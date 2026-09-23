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Home > India News > Nayaab Experience to open in Jaipur’s Bagru, bringing furniture and design under one roof

Nayaab Experience to open in Jaipur’s Bagru, bringing furniture and design under one roof

Nayaab Experience to open in Jaipur’s Bagru, bringing furniture and design under one roof

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Last updated: September 23, 2026 11:36:15 IST

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Nayaab Experience to open in Jaipur’s Bagru, bringing furniture and design under one roof

The new 25,000 sq. ft. furniture destination is backed by a 2 lakh sq. ft. manufacturing facility

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 23: Nayaab Experience, a new furniture destination in Bagru, Jaipur, is set to formally open on September 19, 2026. The opening will showcase a wide range of furniture manufactured by the company. The event will begin at 6:30 PM at Nayaab Experience in Bagru Extension.

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Spread across 25,000 sq. ft., the showroom is backed by the company’s 2 lakh sq. ft. manufacturing facility, where its furniture is produced in-house. The new destination brings the manufacturing and retail sides of the business together at one address. The idea is to give customers access to a broad furniture collection in one place, reducing the need to visit multiple markets or look overseas for a wider choice.

Nayaab Experience to open in Jaipur’s Bagru, bringing furniture and design under one roof

The collection on display will span neo-classical, modern and timeless furniture. Pieces will be presented through complete room settings, allowing customers to see how individual furniture pieces work as part of a larger interior. Architects and interior designers will be able to explore furniture for their projects at one location, while homeowners can compare pieces across different styles and room settings.

Lalit Agarwal, Director, Nayaab Experience, said, “For us, Nayaab Experience is a natural extension of the work we have been doing in manufacturing for more than two decades. Over the years, we have seen how much time customers can spend moving across different markets to find the right combination of design, finish and size. We wanted to bring that choice closer to them and create a space where they can explore different styles, make informed decisions and also have direct access to the manufacturer. This showroom allows us to present the full range of our work in a way that is easily accessible to both design professionals and homeowners.”

Nayaab Experience to open in Jaipur’s Bagru, bringing furniture and design under one roof

Directors Lalit Agarwal, Pankaj Agarwal and Ashok Agarwal have led the company’s journey in manufacturing. Nayaab Experience marks an important step towards building a dedicated, customer-focused destination. Its direct connection with the manufacturing facility will also allow the team to discuss specific furniture requirements with customers and design professionals, including size, finish and quantity.

The showroom will bring together three distinct design sensibilities. The neo-classical range places emphasis on carving and intricate detailing, while the modern collection focuses on clean forms and lines. Between the two is the timeless range, featuring designs intended to work with changing interiors and preferences over time.

Located in Bagru and directly connected to the manufacturing facility, Nayaab Experience has been developed as a one-stop furniture destination. Following its formal opening, it will be accessible to architects, interior designers, homeowners, collectors and furniture enthusiasts.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 23, 2026 11:36 AM IST
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Nayaab Experience to open in Jaipur’s Bagru, bringing furniture and design under one roof

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Nayaab Experience to open in Jaipur’s Bagru, bringing furniture and design under one roof

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Nayaab Experience to open in Jaipur’s Bagru, bringing furniture and design under one roof
Nayaab Experience to open in Jaipur’s Bagru, bringing furniture and design under one roof
Nayaab Experience to open in Jaipur’s Bagru, bringing furniture and design under one roof
Nayaab Experience to open in Jaipur’s Bagru, bringing furniture and design under one roof

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