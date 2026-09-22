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Home > NX News > Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis

Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis

Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis

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Last updated: September 22, 2026 19:07:12 IST

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Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 22: More than 6,800 students from schools and colleges across Surat participated in environmental interactions at this year’s Tree Ganesha festival, an initiative led by renowned environmentalist Viral Desai under his Satyagraha Against Pollution and Climate Change movement.

Organised for the eighth consecutive year, Tree Ganesha brought students face-to-face with conversations around climate change, pollution, biodiversity, tree plantation and environmental responsibility. As part of the initiative, students were encouraged to take on the role of ‘Paryavaran Senanis’, creating a wider network of young people committed to environmental awareness and action.

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Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis

The theme for this year’s festival, ‘Das Saal Bemisaal’, highlighted ten years of environmental initiatives undertaken by Viral Desai and the Hearts at Work Foundation. Displays at the festival documented the journey across areas such as large-scale tree plantation, creation of urban forests, biodiversity conservation, environmental awareness campaigns and sustained engagement with students and youth.

Addressing the students, Viral Desai said, “Ganeshotsav gives us a unique opportunity to connect faith with our responsibility towards Nature. ‘Das Saal Bemisaal’ represents ten years of sustained environmental efforts, but more importantly, it is an opportunity to involve the next generation in this journey. Our aim is to ensure that students do not remain merely aware of climate change and environmental challenges, but become Paryavaran Senanis who are willing to translate that awareness into action.”

A key focus of the festival this year was direct interaction with students. Desai engaged with them on the consequences of climate change, the importance of biodiversity, pollution-related challenges and the role of individual responsibility in environmental conservation. Students showing particular enthusiasm and commitment were also felicitated with ‘Paryavaran Senani’ caps.

Tree Ganesha has been designed around the idea of using the widespread cultural participation associated with Ganeshotsav as a platform for environmental awareness, particularly among younger generations. Over the years, schools and colleges have become an integral part of the initiative, with students participating in environmental discussions and related activities during the festival.

The initiative is supported by the Surat Police, Forest Department and Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB). With participation from educational institutions and support from government departments, more than 6,800 students were engaged through Tree Ganesha this year.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 22, 2026 7:07 PM IST
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Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis

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Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis
Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis
Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis
Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis

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