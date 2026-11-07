A Stronger Showing in QS Asia 2027 as Parul University Secures 239th Rank in Southern Asia

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > NX News > A Stronger Showing in QS Asia 2027 as Parul University Secures 239th Rank in Southern Asia

A Stronger Showing in QS Asia 2027 as Parul University Secures 239th Rank in Southern Asia

A Stronger Showing in QS Asia 2027 as Parul University Secures 239th Rank in Southern Asia

Written By:
Last updated: November 7, 2026 10:37:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

A Stronger Showing in QS Asia 2027 as Parul University Secures 239th Rank in Southern Asia

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 6: Parul University in Gujarat has moved into the 791-800 band in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027. Last year, in the 2026 edition, it sat in the 1001-1100 band. The University has also been ranked 239th in the QS World University Rankings: Southern Asia 2027, marking its debut in the Southern Asia category in the QS World University Rankings.

A Stronger Showing in QS Asia 2027 as Parul University Secures 239th Rank in Southern Asia

The Asia ranking looks at universities across the continent using 11 indicators. These include academic reputation, employer reputation, research performance, faculty-student ratio and international research networks. QS also publishes sub-regional tables, Southern Asia among them. These use the same data and framework as the main Asia ranking but compare universities within a narrower region, so the 239th position shows where Parul stands among its closest regional peers.

You Might Be Interested In
A Stronger Showing in QS Asia 2027 as Parul University Secures 239th Rank in Southern Asia

Based in Vadodara, Parul University offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes across a wide range of disciplines. Its research cells run alongside regular classroom teaching, so what students learn in lectures gets tested in practice. Entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary collaboration and career development programmes for both students and faculty are also part of the mix. For students and parents comparing universities, international rankings like this one can be a useful reference point

A Stronger Showing in QS Asia 2027 as Parul University Secures 239th Rank in Southern Asia

Dr Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President, Parul University, said, “The progress of an institution lies in the ability to keep learning, evolving and creating opportunities that prepare students for an increasingly interconnected world. The progress we have made in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027 marks an encouraging milestone for the entire University community. More importantly, it reinforces our responsibility to provide learners with an academic environment to encourage critical thinking, research, innovation and exposure to perspectives beyond geographical boundaries. We view this recognition as an encouragement to continue improving the quality of education and the opportunities we provide our students.”

A Stronger Showing in QS Asia 2027 as Parul University Secures 239th Rank in Southern Asia

The University credits the rise to the combined effort of its faculty, researchers, students and staff. It says it will keep strengthening its academic and research profile and widening its international engagement.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 7, 2026 10:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

From London’s Royal Albert Hall To India: The Internationally Acclaimed Orchestral Qawwali Project Announces Its First-ever India Tour In December

The Modern Diwali Table: 5 Creative Ways to Serve Avocado at Your Card Parties & Dinner Feasts

Why American Pistachios are Taking Over Modern Luxury Diwali Gifting Hampers

The Festive Mithai Makeover: Chef Hina Gujral Shares 2 Traditional Indian Sweets That Taste Better with U.S. Cranberries

From Chutneys to Chaat: How U.S. Cranberries Are Redefining Diwali Party Starters

LATEST NEWS

Dylan Riley, No. 25 Boise State overwhelm Colorado State

UFC’s Dana White says he will meet Trump after being offered press secretary job

Keelon Russell, No. 5 Alabama rally to bounce No. 14 LSU

James Talarico makes surprise 'SNL' appearance after midterm wins, takes humorous dig at Trump

UFC’s Dana White says he will meet Trump after being offered press secretary job

Thomas Castellanos, No. 15 Texas Tech outlast West Virginia

UFC’s Dana White says he will meet Trump after being offered press secretary job

UPDATE 1-Sailing-France's Laperche wins Route du Rhum Ultim in record time

UFC’s Dana White says he will meet Trump after being offered press secretary job

BRIEF-Atheeb Telecom Q2 Profit SAR 72 Mln

A Stronger Showing in QS Asia 2027 as Parul University Secures 239th Rank in Southern Asia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

A Stronger Showing in QS Asia 2027 as Parul University Secures 239th Rank in Southern Asia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

A Stronger Showing in QS Asia 2027 as Parul University Secures 239th Rank in Southern Asia
A Stronger Showing in QS Asia 2027 as Parul University Secures 239th Rank in Southern Asia
A Stronger Showing in QS Asia 2027 as Parul University Secures 239th Rank in Southern Asia
A Stronger Showing in QS Asia 2027 as Parul University Secures 239th Rank in Southern Asia

QUICK LINKS