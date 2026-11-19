Hazira/Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 19: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, today announced that its integrated Automotive Steel Complex at Hazira, Gujarat, is nearing full commissioning. The complex will expand domestic availability of advanced high-strength and coated steels, helping Indian automakers reduce their reliance on imports for specialised grades.

The complex builds on the commissioning of the Continuous Galvanising and Annealing Line (CGAL) in 2024 and the Continuous Galvanising Line (CGL) in 2025, followed by the addition of the Pickling Line and Tandem Cold Mill (PLTCM), with an annual capacity of 2 million tonnes, in 2026.

How the complex will support automakers

The complex brings cold rolling, annealing and coating together at Hazira. Drawing on technology from ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, it can produce Advanced High-Strength Steel (AHSS) with tensile strengths of up to 1,180 MPa, along with galvanised (GI), galvannealed (GA) and press-hardened steel (PHS) grades.

Access to these grades gives automakers more options to use thinner steel in selected components, reducing vehicle weight while meeting strength requirements. The grades can also be used in structures designed to protect occupants in a crash, including B-pillars and door impact beams. Domestic sourcing can shorten lead times and give automakers and component suppliers more flexibility to plan production.

Ranjan Dhar, Director and Vice President – Sales and Marketing, AM/NS India, said, “The Automotive Steel Complex at Hazira will give Indian automakers a domestic source for more of the specialised grades they have traditionally imported. These steels can help them build lighter vehicles and meet demanding safety requirements. With the upcoming Steel Service Centre at Sanand, we will also bring precision processing closer to customers. Together, these investments support Aatmanirbhar Bharat and strengthen India’s automotive supply chain.”

Automotive Steel Service Centre at Sanand

AM/NS India plans to commission a dedicated automotive Steel Service Centre (SSC) at Sanand, Gujarat, with an annual capacity of 500,000 tonnes. The centre will provide precision coil processing for automakers and component suppliers, complementing the company’s existing service centres in Pune, Chennai and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Earlier this year, AM/NS India launched Zagnelis® Protect, a patented zinc–aluminium–magnesium coated steel that combines corrosion resistance and formability for automotive applications. It gives Indian automakers a locally manufactured option for applications that have relied on imported coated steel.

AM/NS India remains India’s only integrated steelmaker with Green Steel certification

AM/NS India, the first integrated steelmaker to receive certification under the Ministry of Steel’s Green Steel Taxonomy, has renewed its four-star certification for hot-rolled coils (HRC) and three-star certification for cold-rolled coils (CRC). It has also secured its first three-star certification for steel plates.

Underpinned by natural gas-based Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) steelmaking, waste heat recovery, electrolytic hydrogen integration, and increasing renewable energy adoption, these certified low-emission steels enable automotive OEMs to substantially lower their Scope 3 carbon footprint while meeting global sustainability mandates.

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