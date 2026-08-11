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Home > NX News > AM/NS India Strengthens Domestic Steel Capabilities with New STRUCTROMAX and WELDSTAR Brands

AM/NS India Strengthens Domestic Steel Capabilities with New STRUCTROMAX and WELDSTAR Brands

AM/NS India Strengthens Domestic Steel Capabilities with New STRUCTROMAX and WELDSTAR Brands

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Last updated: August 11, 2026 16:55:14 IST

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AM/NS India Strengthens Domestic Steel Capabilities with New STRUCTROMAX and WELDSTAR Brands

STRUCTROMAX and WELDSTAR designed to serve evolving needs of construction, transportation, and heavy engineering sectors

Hazira/Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 11: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) today announced the launch of STRUCTROMAX and WELDSTAR, two new heavy steel plate brands designed for India’s growing infrastructure, manufacturing, construction, energy, transportation and heavy engineering sectors. Developed at AM/NS India’s state-of-the-art plate mill facility at Hazira, Gujarat, the new products combine advanced rolling and heat-treatment technologies with precise metallurgical and quality control.

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STRUCTROMAX is designed using Thermo-Mechanical Controlled Processing (TMCP) to support bridges, high-rise buildings, offshore projects, railways, wind energy, and other heavy-duty sectors. It offers superior weldability, toughness, load-bearing capability, corrosion resistance, and fabrication performance, enabling engineers and project developers to build structures that remain stable under demanding operating or climatic conditions.

WELDSTAR is a range of ultra-high-strength steel plates that allow engineers to optimize weight, increase payload capacity, improve fuel economy, and reduce lifecycle costs without compromising on safety or durability. It is mainly designed for cranes, mining equipment, transport systems, offshore projects and other critical applications to decrease long-term operating costs.

AM/NS India Strengthens Domestic Steel Capabilities with New STRUCTROMAX and WELDSTAR Brands

Ranjan Dhar, Director and Vice President – Sales & Marketing, AM/NS India said: “India’s next phase of infrastructure and manufacturing growth will require steel solutions that deliver greater strength, reliability and efficiency in increasingly complex projects. STRUCTROMAX and WELDSTAR broaden the advanced heavy plate options available to Indian engineers, fabricators and manufacturers, while strengthening domestic capability for high-value applications.”

A key focus of AM/NS India’s heavy plate portfolio is its commitment to sustainable steelmaking. AM/NS India’s Heavy Plate products are Green Steel Certified with a 3-Star Rating under the Ministry of Steel’s Green Steel Taxonomy, introduced in December 2024. The framework classifies steel based on carbon emissions per tonne of finished steel and provides a transparent, standardized, star-rated certification system for evaluating and comparing sustainability performance across steel products.

The launch of STRUCTROMAX and WELDSTAR reflects AM/NS India’s focus on working closely with customers to develop steel solutions that address evolving application requirements across infrastructure, engineering and manufacturing sectors. The products are expected to support projects ranging from bridges and industrial structures to cranes, mining equipment and transportation systems, further strengthening India’s domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 11, 2026 4:55 PM IST
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AM/NS India Strengthens Domestic Steel Capabilities with New STRUCTROMAX and WELDSTAR Brands

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AM/NS India Strengthens Domestic Steel Capabilities with New STRUCTROMAX and WELDSTAR Brands
AM/NS India Strengthens Domestic Steel Capabilities with New STRUCTROMAX and WELDSTAR Brands
AM/NS India Strengthens Domestic Steel Capabilities with New STRUCTROMAX and WELDSTAR Brands
AM/NS India Strengthens Domestic Steel Capabilities with New STRUCTROMAX and WELDSTAR Brands

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