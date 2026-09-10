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Home > NX News > Elitecon International Shares Touch 5% Upper Circuit Amid Market Gains

Elitecon International Shares Touch 5% Upper Circuit Amid Market Gains

Elitecon International Shares Touch 5% Upper Circuit Amid Market Gains

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Last updated: September 10, 2026 11:34:11 IST

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Elitecon International Shares Touch 5% Upper Circuit Amid Market Gains

New Delhi [India], September 10: Shares of small-cap company Elitecon International Ltd. rose 5% during trading on September 10, hitting the upper circuit at Rs 7.82 apiece on the NSE. The stock has 52 weeks high of Rs 46.40 and 52 weeks low of 7.08. The company have market capital Rs 1250 crore.

In an exchange filing dated August 17, the company announced eight key appointments. The appointments included changes involving the company’s board, senior management and key managerial personnel, with certain director appointments subject to shareholder approval as required under applicable regulations.

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Pradeep Kumar was elevated from Additional Executive Director to Managing Director for a five-year term ending August 13, 2031. The company also appointed Prachi Gupta as an Additional Director and Non-Executive Independent Woman Director. Nisha and Suraj Singh were appointed as Additional Directors and Non-Executive Independent Directors, while Paramjeet Singh Gulati joined as an Additional Director and Executive Director.

The company also announced appointments involving a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Secretarial Auditor.

According to Elitecon International, the strengthened management structure is intended to enhance governance, compliance, financial oversight and operational management as the company works towards its longer-term business roadmap.

Elitecon International Ltd is a small-cap company operating in the tobacco and related products segment, with its business interests spanning the manufacturing and trading of tobacco products. The stock has recently attracted market attention following a sharp price movement, reflecting increased investor interest and heightened trading activity. Given the stock’s small-cap profile and volatility, investors may track factors such as quarterly financial performance, operating margins, business expansion, promoter activity and overall market sentiment while assessing its future prospects.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 10, 2026 11:34 AM IST
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Elitecon International Shares Touch 5% Upper Circuit Amid Market Gains

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Elitecon International Shares Touch 5% Upper Circuit Amid Market Gains

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Elitecon International Shares Touch 5% Upper Circuit Amid Market Gains
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Elitecon International Shares Touch 5% Upper Circuit Amid Market Gains
Elitecon International Shares Touch 5% Upper Circuit Amid Market Gains

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